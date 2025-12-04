The Blitz: Does Cam Ward Go No. 1 in 2025 NFL (Re)Draft?

The 2025 NFL Draft has produced some studs and duds, with several coaches and executives trying to determine whether their top picks will live up to expectations as premier selections. With several evaluators experiencing regrets over their 2025 picks, this is the perfect time to conduct a draft redo after watching the class showcase their talents on the grass.

Here is how I think the top 10 picks of the 2025 draft would play out if it was conducted today:

1. Tennessee Titans: Cam Ward, QB, Miami

(Original selection: Ward)

The Titans have been desperately seeking a franchise quarterback since Steve McNair’s departure decades ago. Ward possesses the arm talent and "alpha dawg" mentality to command his teammates' respect, while punishing opponents as a dart-thrower from the pocket.

2. Jacksonville Jaguars: Travis Hunter, WR/CB, Colorado

(Original selection: Hunter)

The two-way playmaker was on the verge of showcasing his spectacular game when a knee injury prematurely ended his rookie season. Despite his minimal contributions as a rookie, the Jaguars would sign up for the experiment again to take advantage of a unicorn with a track record of producing big plays as a pass catcher and defensive playmaker.

3. New York Giants: Jaxson Dart, QB, Ole Miss

(Original selection: Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State)

If the Giants knew Dart would energize the team and fan base with his flamboyant play, the team would have selected him with a top-five pick that certifies him as a blue-chip prospect. Moreover, the early selection would have forced the team to play an ultra-confident quarterback from Day 1, leading to a faster start for the Giants.

4. New England Patriots: Will Campbell, OT, LSU

(Original selection: Campbell)

After watching Drake May play at an MVP level with Campbell protecting the franchise quarterback’s blind side, the Patriots would retake the LSU standout to spark a surprising 11-2 start that has the team eyeing the AFC’s No. 1 seed.

5. Cleveland Browns: Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

(Original selection: Mason Graham, DT, Michigan)

Despite needing a franchise quarterback to reverse the team’s fortunes, the Browns could select a No. 1 receiver to allow their QB1 to succeed from Day 1. As a super-sized, jump ball specialist with outstanding ball skills and leaping ability, McMillan expands the strike zone for the quarterback, resulting in more explosive plays for the Browns’ passing game.

6. Las Vegas Raiders: Tyler Booker, OG, Alabama

(Original selection: Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State)

Before the Raiders invest in perimeter playmakers, the team must upgrade the trenches to play the run-first brand of ball that Pete Carroll prefers. Bookers takes the soul out of defenders at the point of attack, with his heavy hands and freakish strength wearing down opponents over 60 minutes.

7. New York Jets: Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State

(Original selection: Armand Membou, OT, Missouri)

Pairing Egbuka with Garrett Wilson would immediately upgrade the Jets’ aerial attack with interchangeable Buckeyes running precise routes on the perimeter. Although the Jets need to find a franchise quarterback who could maximize the duo’s potential, the offense is more attractive to veterans and draftees in 2026 with a pair of game changers on the perimeter.

8. Carolina Panthers: Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

(Original selection: Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona)

Finding a No. 1 playmaker was a top priority for the Panthers to accelerate Bryce Young’s development as a franchise player. As a dominant playmaker over the middle of the field, Warren would create and exploit mismatches against linebackers and safeties between the hashes to make the game easier for the Panthers’ QB1.

9. New Orleans Saints: Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State

(Original selection: Kelvin Banks Jr., OT, Texas)

Despite his reported immaturity and punctuality issues, Carter is a disruptive pass rusher with game-changing skills. With the Saints looking for a replacement for Cam Jordan’s sack production and playmaking prowess, the Penn State product would be a perfect pick as an athletic pass-rushing specialist.

10. Chicago Bears: Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

(Original selection: Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan)

Ben Johnson has followed Dan Campbell’s blueprint perfectly, with his culture establishment and roster building producing a squad that plays physicality and pizzazz. Jeanty not only fits what the Bears are building, but a dynamic backfield featuring D’Andre Swift and the Boise State standout would create headaches for defensive coordinators around the league.

Bucky Brooks is an NFL analyst for FOX Sports. He also breaks down the game for NFL Network and as a cohost of the "Moving the Sticks" podcast. Follow him on Twitter @BuckyBrooks.