Taylor Swift reportedly will have no part in Usher's Super Bowl halftime show
Taylor Swift reportedly plans to attend the Super Bowl on Feb. 12 to cheer on her boyfriend Travis Kelce as Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers — despite having to make quite a trek there from a series of concerts she is putting on in Japan that weekend.
And while Swift apparently plans to make the long trek from Tokyo to Las Vegas to see her guy on the Chiefs attempt to win another Lombardi Trophy on the field at Allegiant Stadium, she reportedly has no plans to do any performing of her own.
Swift will not be performing in any capacity at the Super Bowl, including the halftime show headlined by Usher, according to TMZ. Swift has been speculated as a potential Super Bowl halfltime show performer long before her relationship with Kelce even began, as she has risen to become one of the most famous pop stars on the entire planet.
Now, with Swift planning to be in the building in Las Vegas, speculation was bound to grow again. However, TMZ cited several sources close to the situation who were adamant she would have no part in the performance, unsurprisingly so.
