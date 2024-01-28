National Football League Taylor Swift celebrates with Travis Kelce as NFL world reacts to Chiefs' Super Bowl return Updated Jan. 28, 2024 9:11 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The guy on the Chiefs is going back to the Super Bowl — and Taylor Swift came down from her spot in the bleachers (or the visiting box suite at M&T Bank Stadium) to celebrate with Travis Kelce.

Kelce, Patrick Mahomes and a stellar performance from the Chiefs defense against presumptive NFL MVP Lamar Jackson led Kansas City back to the Super Bowl for the fourth time in five years.

Kelce played exceptionally in his own right, passing Jerry Rice for the all-time postseason receptions record, and earned accolades from several NFL peers as well as Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders himself.

[Chiefs' Travis Kelce sets NFL record for postseason receptions in AFC Championship Game]

ADVERTISEMENT

And yes, he also celebrated with his brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce.

And American Airlines has fully leaned into the "Taylor and Travis" phenomenon when announcing additional flights for Chiefs fans to and from Las Vegas for Super Bowl LVIII.

Here's how more on social media reacted:

Nick Wright does another victory lap

Chiefs, players celebrate

NFL players give their props to the Chiefs (and Lamar Jackson)

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience Travis Kelce Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs

share