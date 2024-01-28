National Football League
Taylor Swift celebrates with Travis Kelce as NFL world reacts to Chiefs' Super Bowl return
National Football League

Taylor Swift celebrates with Travis Kelce as NFL world reacts to Chiefs' Super Bowl return

Updated Jan. 28, 2024 9:11 p.m. ET

The guy on the Chiefs is going back to the Super Bowl — and Taylor Swift came down from her spot in the bleachers (or the visiting box suite at M&T Bank Stadium) to celebrate with Travis Kelce

Kelce, Patrick Mahomes and a stellar performance from the Chiefs defense against presumptive NFL MVP Lamar Jackson led Kansas City back to the Super Bowl for the fourth time in five years.

Kelce played exceptionally in his own right, passing Jerry Rice for the all-time postseason receptions record, and earned accolades from several NFL peers as well as Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders himself.

[Chiefs' Travis Kelce sets NFL record for postseason receptions in AFC Championship Game]

ADVERTISEMENT

And yes, he also celebrated with his brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce.

And American Airlines has fully leaned into the "Taylor and Travis" phenomenon when announcing additional flights for Chiefs fans to and from Las Vegas for Super Bowl LVIII.

Here's how more on social media reacted:

Nick Wright does another victory lap

Chiefs, players celebrate

NFL players give their props to the Chiefs (and Lamar Jackson)

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Travis Kelce
Patrick Mahomes
Kansas City Chiefs
share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2024 AFC Championship odds: Favorites, picks, predictions for Chiefs-Ravens

2024 AFC Championship odds: Favorites, picks, predictions for Chiefs-Ravens

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College Basketball
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
NFL Playoff Bracket Image NFL Playoff BracketNFL Power Rankings Image NFL Power RankingsNBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power RankingsSuper Bowl Odds Image Super Bowl OddsNFL MVP Race Image NFL MVP RacePodcasts Image PodcastsDaytona 500 Image Daytona 500
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes