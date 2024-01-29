National Football League How Taylor Swift can make it to Super Bowl LVIII — with plenty of time to spare Updated Jan. 29, 2024 3:11 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Kansas City Chiefs and Taylor Swift are going to the Super Bowl.

Ahead of the Chiefs' win over the Ravens in Sunday's AFC Championship Game, it was reported that the 12-time Grammy winner would watch her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, play in Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas despite performing in Japan the night before.

Now that the Chiefs are playing in the Super Bowl for a second straight season, it's time for Swift to figure out how she's going to get there. Despite the projected 5,541-mile and 4,821 nautical-mile distance between Tokyo and Las Vegas, Swift should be able to make it to Sin City well before the 6:30 p.m. ET kickoff on Feb. 11 if she plays it correctly.

Swift is scheduled to hit the stage for her Feb. 10 concert at the Tokyo Dome at 6 p.m. local time, which is 1 a.m. in Las Vegas early Saturday morning. The concerts for Swift's Eras Tour have typically been nearly 3.5 hours long, and the four-day stint in Tokyo is the first leg of Swift's tour that'll take place in Asia and the Pacific Islands.

ADVERTISEMENT

If Swift continues to perform for just over 200 minutes, she'll likely head off the stage around 9:30 p.m. local time and 4:30 a.m. Pacific Time on Saturday. That would give her roughly 38 hours to travel from Tokyo to Las Vegas to make it in time for the kickoff of the Super Bowl, which is more than enough time, even for most commercial flights with a layover, to make it from Tokyo to Las Vegas.

How did the Kansas City Chiefs SILENCE Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens?

But Swift has typically flown private to the 12 Chiefs games she's attended this season, giving her an even larger buffer in between the end of her Saturday night concert in Japan and Sunday's Super Bowl in Las Vegas. In fact, she likely can stay the night in Tokyo before heading out to Las Vegas.

If, for instance, Swift opted to leave Tokyo at around 9 a.m. Japan Standard Time on Sunday (which is 4 p.m. Pacific Time on Saturday), she would still have plenty of time on her hands prior to kickoff. A flight from Handea Airport, one of Japan's two international airports, to Harry Reid International Airport takes approximately 11 hours, according to AirMilesCalculator.com, which means she would arrive in Las Vegas around 3 a.m. Pacific Time. If she opted to leave Tokyo immediately after her concert ended on Saturday (which is the final show of her Tokyo leg), Swift would likely land in Las Vegas by Saturday night local time.

Now, there is one complication that could factor into Swift's travel itinerary from Tokyo to Las Vegas. An account manager at Paramount Business Jets, which owns one of the jets that Swift has used during her tour, told The Athletic that there aren't any open spots available to land at Harry Reid International Airport, or any other Las Vegas area airport, during Super Bowl weekend. The account manager added that plans for private jets to land in Las Vegas for Super Bowl weekend would need to have been put in place "potentially a couple of months ago."

But there are still several other major airports within a several-hour driving distance from Allegiant Stadium. Swift's jet could fly from Tokyo to either Los Angeles or Phoenix and take approximately five hours to drive from each respective airport. Flights from Tokyo to either of those cities, or even San Francisco, would take a similar amount of time, if not shorter, than a flight from Tokyo to Las Vegas, according to AirMilesCalculator.com. The drive from San Francisco to Allegiant Stadium is a little bit longer, taking nearly nine hours, but that would still fit within the roughly 38-hour window between the end of her concert and the start of the Super Bowl.

Of course, Swift and her team might've made the smart bet and planned the trip several months ago, expecting that the Chiefs were going to play in the Super Bowl, as this is the fourth time in five seasons they've made it.

If the Chiefs win the Super Bowl and Swift wants to attend the parade in Kansas City, there might be a tight window for her to make it. Her tour resumes on Feb. 16 in Melbourne, Australia, but the show is scheduled to begin at 3 a.m. Central Time that day. A flight from Kansas City to Melbourne would take approximately 18 hours, according to AirMilesCalculator.com. So, depending on what day the Chiefs hold a possible parade, Swift might have only a few hours to acclimate herself in Australia.

With some planning and depending on the outcome, Swift could be present to potentially crown the Chiefs as "The Last Great American Dynasty."

&amp;nbsp;

share