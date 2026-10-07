National Football League
Vikings Sign 3-Time Pro Bowler Amid Justin Jefferson Ankle Injury
National Football League

Vikings Sign 3-Time Pro Bowler Amid Justin Jefferson Ankle Injury

Updated Oct. 7, 2026 11:23 a.m. ET

Odell Beckham Jr. has found a new home.

The Minnesota Vikings have signed the 33-year-old wide receiver and three-time Pro Bowler to their practice squad, the team announced on Wednesday morning.

Beckham was released by the New York Giants last week. The veteran receiver appeared in each of the Giants' first three games, but he registered just one target. 

Minnesota signing Beckham comes in the wake of superstar wide receiver Justin Jefferson missing the team's Week 4 win over the Miami Dolphins due to an ankle sprain and potentially missing its Week 5 road tilt against the New Orleans Saints (Sunday at 1 p.m. ET on FOX).

Odell Beckham Jr.Odell Beckham Jr.'s Career

Should Beckham be elevated to Minnesota's active roster, the Vikings would mark the sixth team he plays for.

Beckham, a Pro Bowler from 2014-16, had two stints with the Giants (2014-18 and 2026), while spending two-plus years with the Cleveland Browns (2019-21), playing the second half of the 2021 season with the Los Angeles Rams — who won the Super Bowl later that year — and having one-year stints with the Baltimore Ravens (2023) and Miami Dolphins (2024).

He missed the 2022 season due to a torn ACL and wasn't on an NFL roster in 2025.

Minnesota VikingsVikings' Offensive Struggles

The Vikings are 4-0 and one of just three undefeated teams in the NFL. With that said, their offense has been stuck in the mud, as the Vikings are last in the NFL in passing yards (156.0 per game), 31st in total yards (262.8 per game), 18th in points (21.5 per game) and 16th in points (106.8 per game).

Moreover, Minnesota has just four passing touchdowns, three of them coming from backup quarterback Carson Wentz and one from starter Kyler Murray; Wentz started for the Vikings in Week 2 in place of Murray, who suffered a concussion in Week 1, and played the majority of the team's Week 1 win over the Green Bay Packers.

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