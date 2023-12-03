National Football League Taylor Swift on hand at Lambeau Field to watch Travis Kelce, Chiefs face Packers Updated Dec. 3, 2023 8:53 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Taylor Swift is on hand at Lambeau Field to watch Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs in their Sunday night game against the Green Bay Packers.

This will be the fifth Chiefs game Swift has attended since the pop superstar and the four-time All-Pro tight end started their relationship. The Chiefs won all four of their previous games in front of Swift.

Swift hadn't attended a Chiefs game since an Oct. 22 triumph over the Los Angeles Chargers, largely because of conflicts with her international tour schedule, which is currently on a break. She first watched Kelce in person in a home victory over Chicago, then traveled to games at the New York Jets and Denver.

Swift had also reportedly planned to attend Travis and the Chiefs' Nov. 20 game vs. his brother Jason Kelce and the Philadelphia Eagles, but missed the Super Bowl rematch after she had to reschedule one of her concerts in Brazil.

ADVERTISEMENT

Travis Kelce also traveled to Argentina with Swift for her concerts there during the Chiefs' bye week, during which Swift changed one of her song lyrics to reference him.

[Does Taylor Swift really swing betting odds when she's at Chiefs games?]

Kelce has averaged 108 yards receiving in the games Swift has attended. He has averaged 50 yards in his other six games. He missed the Chiefs' season opener due to injury.

Legendary U.S. Olympics gymnast Simone Biles was also at the game to root on her husband, Packers safety Jonathan Owens.

The Chiefs enter Sunday's game 8-3 and can remain in first place in the AFC with a win in Green Bay.

The Packers (5-6) are looking to gain ground in the NFC playoff race after improved play recently from first-year starting quarterback Jordan Love.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

share