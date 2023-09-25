National Football League Taylor Swift is the 'biggest catch' of Travis Kelce's career, says Belichick Updated Sep. 25, 2023 4:11 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Travis Kelce is a two-time Super Bowl champion and has a chance to be considered the greatest tight end ever.

But he's currently making even bigger headlines off the field thanks to pop star Taylor Swift showing up in his box seats at Sunday's Chiefs-Bears game, seemingly confirming the two 1989-born celebrities could be in the early stages of dating.

Many around the NFL see Kelce's new relationship as a win for the tight end — including New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, a noted Swift fan who attended the Eras Tour at the Patriots' home of Gillette Stadium over the summer.

"Travis Kelce has had a lot of big catches in his career," Belichick said Monday. "This would be the biggest."

ADVERTISEMENT

Skip Bayless and Richard Sherman agreed on the latest episode of "Undisputed."

"Obviously she (Swift) has a tremendous following," Sherman said. "It could go either way, but I don't think it'll be a distraction to a guy like that. Travis is one of the best in the game, it's gonna be tough to distract him.

"If anything, it'll elevate him, elevate his brand, elevate his play."

As Sherman pointed out, Swift's presence at Sunday's game also gave Kelce a chance to highlight his chemistry with his future Hall of Fame quarterback.

"Obviously, he and Patrick Mahomes are good enough to say, ‘Hey, we need a touchdown because Taylor Swift's in the house. Let's get this done,'" Sherman said. "And of course, they get it done. … I think this is perfect. I mean, they're taking Hollywood to Kansas City kind of what Deion [Sanders] is doing to Boulder, Colorado."

Taylor Swift attends Chiefs game in Travis Kelce's suite

Bayless agreed, saying that while he would be concerned if Kelce were a younger player getting involved with a "megastar" like Swift, he thinks the 33-year-old will be just fine.

"Travis Kelce has earned the right to date Taylor Swift and get away with it, in that he's the greatest past-catching tight end that I've ever seen," Bayless said. "He's at the top of the top."

It remains to be seen what happens next. The two left Arrowhead Stadium together and hung out at a restaurant along with Kelce's family and teammates while being "affectionate" for one another, according to Entertainment Tonight.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience National Football League Kansas City Chiefs

[Do you want more great stories delivered right to you? Here's how you can create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow your favorite leagues, teams and players and receive a personalized newsletter in your inbox daily .]

share