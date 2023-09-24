National Football League Taylor Swift attends Chiefs-Bears game in Travis Kelce's suite Updated Sep. 24, 2023 8:13 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce said this week that he had invited 12-time Grammy Award winner Taylor Swift to a Chiefs game after rumors of them dating circled the internet.

Swift accepted the invitation.

Early Sunday afternoon, reports emerged that the pop superstar would attend the game. That was confirmed when FOX TV cameras showed her standing and cheering next to Donna Kelce, the tight end's mother.

Earlier in the week, Eagles center Jason Kelce (who is Travis' brother) told Philadelphia radio station 94 WIP that the dating rumors were "100% true."

