Taylor Swift, family in attendance as Travis Kelce, Chiefs lose to Raiders on Christmas
Taylor Swift, family in attendance as Travis Kelce, Chiefs lose to Raiders on Christmas

Updated Dec. 25, 2023 7:43 p.m. ET

Pop superstar Taylor Swift walked into Arrowhead Stadium alongside "Santa Claus" on Monday to watch her boyfriend and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce as they played the Las Vegas Raiders in a Christmas Day showdown.

Swift and Kelce have become one of the hottest celebrity couples in the world since they began dating early in the season, and the 12-time Grammy Award-winner has watched her boyfriend numerous times at Arrowhead Stadium.

This time she showed up in a festive red shirt under a black jacket with her family by her side — her mother Andrea and brother Austin, who was dressed in a festive Santa Claus costume. Austin's girlfriend Sydney Ness was also seen in Kelce's family box suite at Arrowhead, as were Swift's father Scott and Kelce's father Ed. (Kelce's mother Donna had told People Magazine she would be in Philadelphia with Travis's older brother, Eagles center Jason Kelce, and his family as the Eagles played the New York Giants.)

Swift wasn't the only celebrity in Arrowhead Stadium on Monday. Iowa basketball star Caitlin Clark, the reigning AP women's player of the year, was on the sideline for pregame warmups. She swapped jerseys with Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice.

However, Christmas took a bad turn for the Chiefs. Although Kelce recorded his 900th career reception on a highlight-reel play, he and superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the rest of the Chiefs' offense struggled against a Raiders team they usually dominate. The Chiefs lost 20-14 to Las Vegas, and TV cameras caught Swift consoling Mahomes' wife Brittany after the finish. Catch up with highlights of the game here.

[Raiders stun sloppy Chiefs, 20-14, with two defensive TDs on Christmas Day]

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

