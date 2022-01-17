National Football League Super Wild Card Weekend Top Plays: Cardinals-Rams 24 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Closing out Super Wild Card Weekend, the Arizona Cardinals are in the City of Angels to face NFC West foe, the Los Angeles Rams.

Here are the top plays from Monday Night Football.

Airzona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams

OBJ for six!

Matthew Stafford and the Rams got on the board first as the QB hooked up with Odell Beckham Jr. for his first playoff TD.

Stay tuned for more updates!

