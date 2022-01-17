National Football League
Super Wild Card Weekend Top Plays: Cardinals-Rams Super Wild Card Weekend Top Plays: Cardinals-Rams
National Football League

Super Wild Card Weekend Top Plays: Cardinals-Rams

24 mins ago

Closing out Super Wild Card Weekend, the Arizona Cardinals are in the City of Angels to face NFC West foe, the Los Angeles Rams.

Here are the top plays from Monday Night Football.

Airzona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams

OBJ for six!

Matthew Stafford and the Rams got on the board first as the QB hooked up with Odell Beckham Jr. for his first playoff TD.

Stay tuned for more updates!

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
NFL odds: Betting results, closing lines for every game
National Football League

NFL odds: Betting results, closing lines for every game

59 mins ago
Dak Prescott causes stir by backing Cowboys fans who threw trash at refs
National Football League

Dak Prescott causes stir by backing Cowboys fans who threw trash at refs

2 hours ago
NFL odds: Super Bowl futures odds for every remaining playoff team
National Football League

NFL odds: Super Bowl futures odds for every remaining playoff team

3 hours ago
NFL odds: How to bet Cardinals-Rams, point spread, more
National Football League

NFL odds: How to bet Cardinals-Rams, point spread, more

3 hours ago
NFL odds: How the Buccaneers' Super Bowl futures have moved this season
National Football League

NFL odds: How the Buccaneers' Super Bowl futures have moved this season

4 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC Boxing
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe No. 1 Ranked Show with RJ Young The No. 1 Ranked Show with RJ Young
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNFL Standings NFL StandingsCollege Football Rankings College Football RankingsWWE Videos WWE VideosCollege Basketball Highlights College Basketball Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy. Advertising Choices. Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes