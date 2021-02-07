National Football League
National Football League

Super Bowl LV: Top plays between the Buccaneers and Chiefs

12 mins ago

Super Bowl LV is here, as the GOAT faces off against the young gunslinger.

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers play host to the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs led by Patrick Mahomes on the NFL's biggest stage.

Brady is on a quest for his seventh Super Bowl victory and his first with the Buccaneers.

Mahomes is looking to lead the Chiefs to a Super Bowl repeat and join a select group of quarterbacks — including Brady — to accomplish that feat.

The biggest and final game of the season is sure to provide enough highlights to carry fans into the offseason, and we have you covered.

Here are the top plays of Super Bowl LV:

A familiar connection

It took three possessions, but the Buccaneers scored the first touchdown of the game as the end of the first quarter neared. It was also the first first-quarter touchdown of Brady's Super Bowl career.

Tom Brady found tight end Rob Gronkowski to give the Buccaneers a 7-3 lead.

It was the duo's 13th touchdown connection in the postseason, which is the most in NFL playoff history. They passed Joe Montana and Jerry Rice while setting social media on fire.

A much-needed stop

After taking a 7-3 lead, the Buccaneers were marching down the field again and got into the red zone with a chance to take control of the game.

But the Chiefs' defense held serve, stopping the Buccaneers inside the 6-yard line on three consecutive plays to force a turnover on downs.

Two-for-two

The Brady-Gronkowski connection was so nice they had to do it twice.

The duo hooked up for their second touchdown of the first half on a 17-yard touchdown reception to give the Buccaneers a 14-3 lead.

The second touchdown drew comparisons to the great Jerry Rice for Gronkowski, among other reactions on Twitter.

Antonio Brown gets in on the fun

The third time was the charm for Brady in the first half, as he found Antonio Brown for a touchdown right before halftime.

All three touchdowns by the Buccaneers in the first half were scored by members of the team who weren't on the roster last season, showing that Tampa Bay's signings have paid off in a major way.

Stay tuned for more updates.

