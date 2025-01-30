National Football League 'Swiftie Specials' land ahead of Super Bowl LIX Published Jan. 30, 2025 2:11 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Super Bowl LIX is swiftly approaching — get it?

Like it or not, pop superstar Taylor Swift is one of the main characters heading into the NFL's championship game between the Chiefs and Eagles, set for Feb. 9 on FOX.

With that, DraftKings Sportsbook appears to be diving head-first into Swiftie mania, releasing over two dozen "Swiftie Specials" less than two weeks before the big game.

Of course, each special relates to a Swift song or album, and several are connected to her boyfriend, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. Let's take a look at a few of the available odds, as of Jan. 30.

Fifteen: Patrick Mahomes to Have 15+ Rush Yards & 215+ Pass Yards

-175 (bet $10 to win $15.71 total)

Swift-Ties: "Fifteen" is a song from Swift's Fearless album. It is also the jersey number of Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Is It Over Now?: KC Chiefs to Lead by 14+ Points

+225 (bet $10 to win $32.50 total)

Swift-Ties: "Is It Over Now" is a Swift song connected to her 1989 album. Could the Eagles overcome a 14-plus-point deficit in the Super Bowl? They only trailed by 14 or more once this season, in a Week 4 loss at Tampa Bay.

Shake It Off: PHI Eagles to Score First & KC Chiefs to Win

+300 (bet $10 to win $40 total)

Swift-Ties: Arguably Swift's most popular song, from her 1989 album. In both of the Chiefs' games so far this postseason, they scored first, going up 3-0 over Houston in the divisional round and 7-0 over Buffalo in the AFC title game.

Gold Rush: Saquon Barkley to Have 20+ Rush Yards in Each Quarter

+350 (bet $10 to win $45 total)

Swift-Ties: The song "gold rush" is from Swift's evermore album. Barkley has been rushing all over teams this postseason, with 442 rushing yards in three games.

22: Any Quarter to Have 22+ Points Scored

+400 (bet $10 to win $50 total)

Swift-Ties: "22" is on the Red album. The Eagles and Commanders scored 25 points in the second quarter of the NFC Championship, and the Chiefs and Bills scored 27 points in the second quarter of the AFC Championship.

Mine: Travis Kelce to Have 87+ Receiving Yards & Score 1+ TD

+450 (bet $10 to win $55 total)

Swift-Ties: The song "Mine" is from Swift's Speak Now album. As previously mentioned, Kelce is Swift's boyfriend, and he wears No. 87, thus the 87-plus receiving yards.

Deja Vu: KC Chiefs to Win by Exactly 3 Points

+750 (bet $10 to win $85 total)

Swift-Ties: An Olivia Rodrigo song that credits Swift and incorporates elements of her song "Cruel Summer." The Chiefs beat the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII, 38-35. Will history repeat itself?

Fearless: Patrick Mahomes to Have 5+ Rush Yards in Each Quarter

+800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

Swift-Ties: Fearless is Swift's second studio album, and also the name of the album's first song. Mahomes using his legs is exciting for fans to see, but could be fear-inducing for coach Andy Reid, given defenders are surely itching to lay the lumber on the Chiefs QB.

…Ready For It?: Travis Kelce to Score on KC Chiefs 1st Drive

+1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)

Swift-Ties: "Ready For It" is from Swift's reputation album. One of the lyrics from the song is, "Baby, let the games begin." In other words, are you ready for her BF to dominate from the start?

I Knew You Were Trouble: Saquon Barkley to Have 250+ Rush & Rec Yards

+1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Swift-Ties: From Swift's Red album. Barkley could indeed create trouble for her Chiefs. He's rushed for over 100 yards 14 times this season and the Eagles have only lost one of those games. He's amassed over 250 yards once this year, in a 37-20 road win over the Rams in Week 12.

Today Was A Fairytale: KC Chiefs to Win & Travis Kelce to Score 2+ TDs

+1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Swift-Ties: A song on the soundtrack for the 2010 film Valentine's Day. What would make Super Bowl LIX a fairy tale for Swift? An outstanding day from Kelce and a third consecutive championship win.

You Need to Calm Down: Jalen Hurts to Have 200+ Pass Yards in the 1st Half

+1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Swift-Ties: "You Need To Calm Down" is a song from Swift's Lover album. Hurts isn't routinely throwing for 200 yards in the first half. In fact, he's only thrown for 300 yards once this season. However, when he throws for 200 or more yards in a game, the Eagles are 9-0 on the year.

Wildest Dreams: Travis Kelce to Score the First & Last TD

+9000 (bet $10 to win $910 total)

Swift-Ties: From the 1989 album. It would surely be a dream come true if Kelce opened the scoring and finished it come Super Bowl LIX, a combination that would assume a Kansas City win. K.C. is 4-0 in the playoffs when Kelce has two or more TDs, and 9-1 in the regular season when he has two or more.

