Super Bowl 2025 odds: Patrick Mahomes' passing, rushing props

Published Feb. 6, 2025 11:25 a.m. ET

Super Bowl LIX on FOX is almost here, and fans are diving into a variety of ways to wager on the game. Bettors can wager on novelty props and on other entertaining props. But they can also place some money on individual player props ahead of the showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles.

Let's check out some of the odds for Chiefs' quarterback Patrick Mahomes at FanDuel Sportsbook as of Feb. 6.

Super Bowl LIX MVP — Mahomes vs. The Field
Patrick Mahomes: +120 (bet $10 to win $22 total)
The Field: -155 (bet $10 to win $16.45 total)

Passing Yards
Over 250.5: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)
Under 250.5: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Passing Attempts
Over 36.5: +102 (bet $10 to win $20.20 total)
Under 36.5: -132 (bet $10 to win $17.58 total)

Pass Completions
Over 23.5: -132 (bet $10 to win $17.58 total)
Under 23.5: +102 (bet $10 to win $20.20 total)

Longest Pass
Over 33.5: -114 (bet $10 to win $18.77 total)
Under 33.5: -114 (bet $10 to win $18.77 total)

Rushing Yards
Over 29.5: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)
Under 29.5: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Rushing Attempts
Over 5.5: -108 (bet $10 to win $19.26 total)
Under 5.5: -120 (bet $10 to win $18.33 total)

Longest Rush
Over 13.5: -114 (bet $10 to win $18.77 total)
Under 13.5: -114 (bet $10 to win $18.77 total)

