Super Bowl 2025 odds: Patrick Mahomes' passing, rushing props

Super Bowl LIX on FOX is almost here, and fans are diving into a variety of ways to wager on the game. Bettors can wager on novelty props and on other entertaining props . But they can also place some money on individual player props ahead of the showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles .

Let's check out some of the odds for Chiefs' quarterback Patrick Mahomes at FanDuel Sportsbook as of Feb. 6.

Super Bowl LIX MVP — Mahomes vs. The Field

Patrick Mahomes: +120 (bet $10 to win $22 total)

The Field: -155 (bet $10 to win $16.45 total)

Passing Yards

Over 250.5: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Under 250.5: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Passing Attempts

Over 36.5: +102 (bet $10 to win $20.20 total)

Under 36.5: -132 (bet $10 to win $17.58 total)

Pass Completions

Over 23.5: -132 (bet $10 to win $17.58 total)

Under 23.5: +102 (bet $10 to win $20.20 total)

Longest Pass

Over 33.5: -114 (bet $10 to win $18.77 total)

Under 33.5: -114 (bet $10 to win $18.77 total)

Rushing Yards

Over 29.5: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Under 29.5: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Rushing Attempts

Over 5.5: -108 (bet $10 to win $19.26 total)

Under 5.5: -120 (bet $10 to win $18.33 total)

Longest Rush

Over 13.5: -114 (bet $10 to win $18.77 total)

Under 13.5: -114 (bet $10 to win $18.77 total)

