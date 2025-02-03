National Football League
2025 Super Bowl LIX halftime show odds: Kendrick Lamar's setlist props
Updated Feb. 3, 2025 11:02 a.m. ET

Super Bowl LIX is just days away, and bettors can wager on more than the game — they can wager on the halftime show.

This year's halftime headliner is Kendrick Lamar

Lamar took home five trophies on Sunday night at the 67th Grammy Awards — including Record of the Year and Song of the Year for "Not Like Us."

Let's dive into his setlist odds at FanDuel Sportsbook as of Feb. 3.

Kendrick Lamar First Song

Not Like Us: +195 (bet $10 to win $29.50 total)
Humble: +210 (bet $10 to win $31 total)
Euphoria: +300 (bet $10 to win $40 total)
Squabble Up: +380 (bet $10 to win $48 total)
King Kunta: +430 (bet $10 to win $53 total)
DNA: +500 (bet $10 to win +500 total)

Kendrick Lamar Last Song

Not Like Us: +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)
Euphoria: +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)
N95: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)
United in Grief: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)
Swimming Pools/Drank: +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)
DNA: +2600 (bet $10 to win $270 total)

Number of Songs Performed

Over — 10.5: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)
Under — 10.5: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total(

Celebrity Guest Appearance

Future: +125 (bet $10 to win $22.50 total)
Metro Boomin: +125 (bet $10 to win $22.50 total)
Baby Keem: +170 (bet $10 to win $27 total)
Lil' Wayne: +185 (bet $10 to win $28.50 total)
Jay Rock: +205 (bet $10 to win $30.50 total)
Doechii: +210 (bet $10 to win $21 total)
Eminem: +750 (bet $10 to win $85 total)
Taylor Swift: +750 (bet $10 to win $85 total)
Drake: +3500 (bet $10 to win $3500 total)

Bettors familiar with Lamar's robust catalog might lean toward the Over of 10.5 songs performed — especially considering no performer has done fewer than 11 songs since The Weeknd during the COVID-restricted Super Bowl LV four years ago.

And folks who are expecting the absolute unexpected might throw a few bucks on Drake +3500 to make a celebrity guest appearance.

How are you betting on the big show by Kendrick Lamar?

