National Football League
National Football League
SZA to join Kendrick Lamar as a guest during Super Bowl halftime performance
Published Jan. 23, 2025 3:49 p.m. ET
Guess who's joining Kendrick Lamar on the Super Bowl halftime stage? None other than Grammy-winning singer SZA.
Lamar and Apple Music released a trailer Thursday of him walking on a football field before SZA walked up from behind and playfully splashed the rapper. Lamar and SZA would lead the halftime festivities from the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on Feb. 9.
SZA is Lamar's former Top Dawg Entertainment labelmate. She appeared his recent album "GNX" and was featured on a couple songs including "Gloria" and "Luther," which also features sampled vocals from Luther Vandross and Cheryl Lynn through "If This World Were Mine."
ADVERTISEMENT
READ MORE: 2025 Super Bowl halftime show: Who is performing, time, more
Reporting by The Associated Press.
share
recommended
-
2024-25 NFL Playoff Bracket, Schedule, Standings
Tom Brady on role in Raiders ownership: 'I'm one voice' amid head coach search
Patrick Mahomes or Josh Allen? Chiefs or Bills? Debating Championship Sunday
-
NFC Championship prediction: Commanders vs. Eagles breakdown, game preview
The 2025 NFL playoffs: check out the top teams and merch every die-hard fan needs
NFL Postseason Big Bets report: $20, 5-leg parlay worth $60k if Bills win Super Bowl
-
2025 NFL coaching/GM tracker: Texans fire president Greg Grissom
AFC Championship prediction: Bills vs. Chiefs breakdown, game preview
2025 Super Bowl LIX odds: Eagles favored over Chiefs, Bills
in this topic
recommended
-
2024-25 NFL Playoff Bracket, Schedule, Standings
Tom Brady on role in Raiders ownership: 'I'm one voice' amid head coach search
Patrick Mahomes or Josh Allen? Chiefs or Bills? Debating Championship Sunday
-
NFC Championship prediction: Commanders vs. Eagles breakdown, game preview
The 2025 NFL playoffs: check out the top teams and merch every die-hard fan needs
NFL Postseason Big Bets report: $20, 5-leg parlay worth $60k if Bills win Super Bowl
-
2025 NFL coaching/GM tracker: Texans fire president Greg Grissom
AFC Championship prediction: Bills vs. Chiefs breakdown, game preview
2025 Super Bowl LIX odds: Eagles favored over Chiefs, Bills