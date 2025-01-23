National Football League
SZA to join Kendrick Lamar as a guest during Super Bowl halftime performance
National Football League

SZA to join Kendrick Lamar as a guest during Super Bowl halftime performance

Published Jan. 23, 2025 3:49 p.m. ET

Guess who's joining Kendrick Lamar on the Super Bowl halftime stage? None other than Grammy-winning singer SZA.

Lamar and Apple Music released a trailer Thursday of him walking on a football field before SZA walked up from behind and playfully splashed the rapper. Lamar and SZA would lead the halftime festivities from the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on Feb. 9.

SZA is Lamar's former Top Dawg Entertainment labelmate. She appeared his recent album "GNX" and was featured on a couple songs including "Gloria" and "Luther," which also features sampled vocals from Luther Vandross and Cheryl Lynn through "If This World Were Mine."

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE: 2025 Super Bowl halftime show: Who is performing, time, more

Reporting by The Associated Press.

share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Aaron Glenn is returning to the Jets as their new head coach

Aaron Glenn is returning to the Jets as their new head coach

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and TournamentsNFL Scores NFL ScoresSuper Bowl 2025 image Super Bowl 20252025 NFL Playoff Bracket Image 2025 NFL Playoff BracketDaytona 500 Image Daytona 500
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes