National Football League Kendrick Lamar to headline Super Bowl LIX halftime show Updated Sep. 8, 2024 12:48 p.m. ET

It will be some time before we know who will play in the 2025 Super Bowl in New Orleans, but the halftime act is locked in.

It was revealed on Sunday morning that Kendrick Lamar will be the featured performer at halftime of the Feb. 9 extravaganza on FOX. The NFL posted a video from Lamar to make the reveal.

He'll join a storied list of Super Bowl performers that has included everyone from Alicia Keys and Jennifer Lopez to the Rolling Stones and Prince.

And New Orleans itself has a great history of incredible halftime acts. The city will host the Super Bowl for the 11th time in February. Past halftime acts there have included Beyonce, U2, The Blue Brothers and James Brown, and Ella Fitzgerald.

Here is a look back at Super Bowl halftime acts. Games that took place in New Orleans are marked with an asterisk.

*2025: Kendrick Lamar

2024 : Usher with special guests Alicia Keys, Jermaine Dupri, H.E.R., will.i.am, Lil Jon, Ludacris

2023: Rihanna

2022: Eminem, Dr. Dre. Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar and Mary J. Blige

2021: The Weeknd

2020: Shakira, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny, J Balvin, Emme Muniz

2019: Maroon 5, Travis Scott, Big Boi

2018: Justin Timberlake, The Tennessee Kids

2017: Lady Gaga

2016: Coldplay, Beyonce, Bruno Mars

2015: Katy Perry, Lenny Kravitz and Missy Elliott

2014: Bruno Mars, Red Hot Chili Peppers

*2013: Beyonce and Destiny's Child

2012: Madonna

2011: The Black Eyed Peas, Usher, Slash

2010: The Who

2009: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band

2008: Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers

2007: Prince and the Florida A&M marching band

2006: The Rolling Stones

2005: Paul McCartney

2004: Janet Jackson, Kid Rock, P. Diddy, Nelly and Justin Timberlake

2003: Shania Twain, No Doubt and Sting

*2002: Tribute to those killed in Sept. 11 attacks, with U2

2001: "The Kings of Rock and Pop" featuring Aerosmith, 'N'Sync, Britney Spears, Mary J. Blige and Nelly

2000: "A Tapestry of Nations" featuring Phil Collins, Christina Aguilera, Enrique Iglesias, Toni Braxton and an 80-person choir

1999: "Celebration of Soul, Salsa and Swing" featuring Stevie Wonder, Gloria Estefan, Big Bad Voodoo Daddy and tap dancer Savion Glover

1998: "A Tribute to Motown's 40th Anniversary" including Boyz II Men, Smokey Robinson, Queen Latifah, Martha Reeves and The Temptations

*1997: "Blues Brothers Bash" featuring Dan Akroyd, John Goodman and James Belushi (also featuring "The Godfather of Soul" James Brown and ZZ Top)

1996: Diana Ross celebrating 30 years of the Super Bowl with special effects, pyrotechnics and stadium card stunt. Finale featured Diana Ross being taken from the stadium in a helicopter

1995: "Indiana Jones and the Temple of the Forbidden Eye" featuring Tony Bennett, Patti LaBelle, Arturo Sandoval, the Miami Sound Machine and stunts including fire and skydivers. Finale included audience participation with light sticks

1994: "Rockin' Country Sunday" featuring Clint Black, Tanya Tucker, Travis Tritt, Wynonna & Naomi Judd. Finale included flashlight stunt

1993: "Heal the World" featuring Michael Jackson and 3,500 local children. Finale included audience card stunt

1992: "Winter Magic" including a salute to the winter season and the winter Olympics featuring Gloria Estefan, Brian Boitano and Dorothy Hamill

1991: "A Small World Salute to 25 Years of the Super Bowl" featuring New Kids on the Block

*1990: "Salute to New Orleans" and 40th Anniversary of Peanuts' characters, featuring trumpeter Pete Fountain, Doug Kershaw & Irma Thomas and others

1989: "Be Bop Bamboozled" featuring 3-D effects

1988: "Something Grand" featuring 88 grand pianos, the Rockettes and Chubby Checker

1987: "Salute to Hollywood's 100th Anniversary"

*1986: "Beat of the Future" with Up With People

1985: "A World of Children's Dreams"

1984: "Super Bowl XVIII's Salute to the Superstars of the Silver Screen"

1983: "KaleidoSUPERscope" (a kaleidoscope of color and sound)

1982: "A Salute to the 60s and Motown"

*1981: "A Mardi Gras Festival" with Southern University Marching Band, Helen O'Connell

1980: "A Salute to the Big Band Era" with Up with People

1979: "Super Bowl XIII Carnival" Salute to the Caribbean with Ken Hamilton and various Caribbean bands

*1978: "From Paris to the Paris of America" with Tyler Apache Belles, Pete Fountain and Al Hirt

1977: "It's a Small World" including crowd participation for first time with spectators waving colored placards on cue

1976: "200 Years and Just a Baby" Tribute to America's Bicentennial

*1975: "Tribute to Duke Ellington" with Mercer Ellington and Grambling State Marching Bands

1974: "A Musical America" with University of Texas band

1973: "Happiness Is." with University of Michigan marching band and Woody Herman

*1972: "Salute to Louis Armstrong" with Ella Fitzgerald, Carol Channing, Al Hirt and others

1971: Florida A&M band

*1970: Carol Channing, Marguerite Piazza, Doc Severinsen, Lairen & Tara, Al Hirt, Lionel Hampton, Southern University Marching Band

1969: "America Thanks" with Florida A&M University band

1968: Grambling State band

1967: University of Arizona and Grambling State marching bands

