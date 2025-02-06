National Football League Super Bowl 2025 odds: 8 bets to make before the Big Game Updated Feb. 6, 2025 11:20 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

There are countless ways to bet on Super Bowl LIX between the Chiefs and Eagles. You've got the usual plays, novelty props and entertaining props.

It can be overwhelming, but that's where I come in with the assist.

I've got eight props for you to consider, and it's a mixed bag. But it's all pretty tasty.

Let's dive in.

1. Chiefs Over/Under 2.5 field goals

You have to go all the way back to the Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl in February 2023 to find the last time Harrison Butker missed a field goal in the playoffs. He’s 15-for-15 in the last two years. The Eagles' red zone defense is formidable; it was ranked fifth this season. And Butker's range is excellent.

PICK: Chiefs (+256) Over 2.5 field goals

2. Kickoff or punt return touchdown

Nikko Remigio is a burner with explosive speed, and the first-year player from Fresno State has had two big returns this postseason — despite not scoring. He took a kickoff back 63 yards against the Texans and returned a punt 41 yards against the Bills.

PICK: Yes (+980) kickoff or punt return touchdown

3. Which will be higher — Total points in Celtics-Knicks or Jalen Hurts passing yards?

Boston and New York met in the first game of the season and the Celtics rolled 132-109. If you expect a similar score in this meeting, you're not betting on this. The Knicks have improved drastically, and Boston is somewhat slumping, despite a nice win over the Cavaliers on Tuesday. Hurts had two quiet passing games to start the playoffs, then had 246 against the bad Washington secondary. Two years ago in the playoffs, Hurts had two quiet passing games in blowouts, then went for 304 yards in an electric performance against K.C. in Super Bowl LVII.

PICK: Hurts' passing yards higher than Celtics-Knicks point total (+130)

4. Longest touchdown Over/Under 34.5 yards

Between Saquon Barkley’s game-breaking ability and A.J. Brown being the best deep threat in the game, it feels like the Eagles should be able to cover this. The Chiefs have done a great job limiting big plays this postseason, and the chess match of what Steve Spagnuolo will do to prevent Saquon from going nuclear is going to be fascinating to watch unfold.

PICK: Longest TD Over 34.5 yards

5. Saquon Barkley first TD scorer

Given the season he’s had, you have to at least have one Saquon ticket come Sunday. The Eagles will set the tone with the run game. Ignore all the nonsense about how they’ve got to change it up and pass the ball early.

PICK: Saquon Barkley (+351) to be first TD scorer

6. Saquon Barkley to score 3+ TDs

Don’t act like it’s not in play. Barkley just scored three against Washington. If you expect a close, high-scoring game, this ticket makes sense.

PICK: Saquon Barkley (+1600) to score 3+ touchdowns

7. Eagles' winning margin 7-12 points

The Philadelphia defensive line has been utterly dominant all season, and I keep having flashbacks to Patrick Mahomes running for his life with a depleted offensive line against Tampa Bay in Super Bowl LV. Obviously, the situation isn’t that bad this time around, but Vic Fangio has a strong unit — especially in the trenches. If Philly can get out to a lead, unleash the pass rush and control the clock with Barkley, a comfortable Eagles win could unfold.

PICK: Eagles winning margin 7-12 points (+505)

8. Noah Gray Over/Under 12.5 receiving yards

The Eagles cornerbacks have been so good, quarterbacks haven’t really tested them. Instead, they’re checking down or going to tight ends in the middle of the field. This could line up to be a big game for Travis Kelce or his backup, Noah Gray. All Kelce props seem inflated. Blame the Taylor Swift factor. So I’ll opt for Gray, who could get this in two catches.

PICK: Noah Gray (-106) Over 12.5 receiving yards

Jason McIntyre is a FOX Sports betting analyst who also writes about the NFL and NBA Draft. Before arriving at FOX, he created the website The Big Lead.

