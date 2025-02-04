National Football League
2025 Super Bowl LIX National Anthem odds: Over/Under times for Jon Batiste
2025 Super Bowl LIX National Anthem odds: Over/Under times for Jon Batiste

Published Feb. 4, 2025 1:32 p.m. ET

From Kendrick Lamar's halftime setlist to the Gatorade bath color, there are several novelty props that bettors can wager on ahead of Super Bowl LIX on FOX.

And the national anthem is yet another one that's a part of that mix.

This year, Jon Batiste will take center stage to perform the anthem ahead of the kickoff.

For years, sports fans have bet on the length of the Star Spangled Banner, among other anthem-related props.

Let's check out how sportsbooks have handicapped this year's patriotic performance as of Feb. 4 (FanDuel Ontario).

Length of the National Anthem

Over 120.5 seconds: -142 (bet $10 to win $17.04 total)
Under 120.5 seconds: +120 (bet $10 to win $22 total)

Length of final word "Brave"

Over 3.5 seconds: -102 (bet $10 to win $19.80 total)
Under 3.5 seconds: -128 (bet $10 to win $17.81 total)

Will Batiste Use a Piano?

Yes: -400 (bet $10 to win $12.50 total)
No: +290 (bet $10 to win $39 total)

Will a Player or Coach Cry During Anthem?

Yes: -770 (bet $10 to win $11.30 total)
No: +450 (bet $10 to win $55 total)

Can the Eagles' Tush Push break through the Chiefs defense?

In last year's Super Bowl LVIII, Reba McEntire's rendition seemingly hit the Under on length. But an extra "brave" at the end technically sent the song Over. 

Ultimately, some sportsbooks ended up paying out both Over and Under bettors.

With that in mind, let's look at other performers' anthem times and the O/U results since Super Bowl XLI:

Super Bowl LVII: Chris Stapleton (2:05 O/U, 2:01 length, Under)
Super Bowl LVI: Mickey Guyton (1:35, 1:52, Over)
Super Bowl LV: Jazmine Sullivan and Eric Church (1:59, 2:17, Over)
Super Bowl LIV: Demi Lovato (1:55, 1:49, Under)
Super Bowl LIII: Gladys Knight (1:47, 2:01, Over)
Super Bowl LII: Pink (2:00, 1:52, Under)
Super Bowl LI: Luke Bryan (2:09, 2:04, Under)
Super Bowl 50: Lady Gaga (2:21, 2:22, Over)
Super Bowl XLIX: Idina Menzel (2:02, 2:04, Over)
Super Bowl XLVIII: Renee Fleming (2:23, 2:03, Under)
Super Bowl XLVII: Alicia Keys (2:15, 2:36, Over)
Super Bowl XLVI: Kelly Clarkson (1:34, 1:34, push)
Super Bowl XLV: Christina Aguilera (1:54, 1:53, Under)
Super Bowl XLIV: Carrie Underwood (1:41, 1:47, Over)
Super Bowl XLIII: Jennifer Hudson (2:04, 2:10, Over)
Super Bowl XLII: Jordin Sparks (1:47, 1:54, Under)
Super Bowl XLI, 2007: Billy Joel (1:44, 1:30, Under)

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

