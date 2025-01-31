National Football League
2025 Super Bowl LIX Gatorade color odds: What flavor for the postgame bath?
National Football League

2025 Super Bowl LIX Gatorade color odds: What flavor for the postgame bath?

Published Jan. 31, 2025 11:11 a.m. ET

Super Bowl-winning teams usually douse their coach with Gatorade as the final seconds tick off the scoreboard.

Know who else celebrates? Bettors who put some green down on the correct celebratory Gatorade color.

One of the most popular Super Bowl non-game prop bets involves the color of the Gatorade used in the victory dousing. 

Gatorade became the official sports drink of the NFL in 1983.

ADVERTISEMENT

Let's check out the odds at BetMGM (as of Jan. 31) for the Gatorade color come the conclusion of the Chiefs-Eagles tilt in Super Bowl LIX on Feb. 9 on FOX.

Super Bowl LIX Gatorade color odds

Purple: +225 (bet $10 to win $32.50 total)
Orange: +400 (bet $10 to win $50 total)
Yellow/green: +450 (bet $10 to win $55 total)
Red: +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)
Blue: +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)
Clear/water: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)
No Gatorade bath: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Here's a look back at the victory dousing Gatorade colors in previous Super Bowls:

Super Bowl LVIII, 2024: Purple (Chiefs 25, 49ers 22)
Super Bowl LVII, 2023: Purple (Chiefs 38, Eagles 35)
Super Bowl LVI, 2022: Blue (Rams 23, Bengals 20)
Super Bowl LV, 2021: Blue (Buccaneers 31, Chiefs 9)
Super Bowl LIV, 2020: Orange (Chiefs 31, 49ers 20)
Super Bowl LIII, 2019: Blue (Patriots 13, Rams 3)
Super Bowl LII, 2018: Yellow (Eagles 41, Patriots 33)
Super Bowl LI, 2017: None (Patriots 34, Falcons 28)
Super Bowl 50, 2016: Orange (Broncos 24, Panthers 10)
Super Bowl XLIX, 2015: Blue (Patriots 28, Seahawks 24)
Super Bowl XLVIII, 2014: Orange (Seahawks 43, Broncos 8)
Super Bowl XLVII, 2013: None (Ravens 34, 49ers 31)
Super Bowl XLVI, 2012: Purple (Giants 21, Patriots 17)
Super Bowl XLV, 2011: Orange (Packers 31, Steelers 25)
Super Bowl XLIV, 2010: Orange (Saints 31, Colts 17)
Super Bowl XLIII, 2009: Yellow (Steelers 27, Cardinals 23)
Super Bowl XLII, 2008: Clear (Giants 17, Patriots 14)
Super Bowl XLI, 2007: Clear (Colts 29, Bears 17)
Super Bowl XL, 2006: Clear (Steelers 21, Seahawks 10)
Super Bowl XXXIX, 2005: Clear (Patriots 24, Eagles 21)
Super Bowl XXXVIII, 2004: None (Patriots 32, Panthers 29)
Super Bowl XXXVII, 2003: Purple (Buccaneers 48, Raiders 21)
Super Bowl XXXVI, 2002: None (Patriots 20, Rams 17)
Super Bowl XXXV, 2001: Yellow (Ravens 34, Giants 7)

For those scoring at home, let's go to the Gatorade scoreboard:

Orange: 5
Blue: 4
Purple: 4
Clear/water: 4
None: 4
Yellow/green: 3
Red: 0

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2024 NFL Re-Draft: Would Bears take Caleb Williams or Jayden Daniels at No. 1?

2024 NFL Re-Draft: Would Bears take Caleb Williams or Jayden Daniels at No. 1?

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and TournamentsSuper Bowl 2025 image Super Bowl 2025Daytona 500 Image Daytona 500
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes