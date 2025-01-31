National Football League 2025 Super Bowl LIX Gatorade color odds: What flavor for the postgame bath? Published Jan. 31, 2025 11:11 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Super Bowl-winning teams usually douse their coach with Gatorade as the final seconds tick off the scoreboard.

Know who else celebrates? Bettors who put some green down on the correct celebratory Gatorade color.

One of the most popular Super Bowl non-game prop bets involves the color of the Gatorade used in the victory dousing.

Gatorade became the official sports drink of the NFL in 1983.

Let's check out the odds at BetMGM (as of Jan. 31) for the Gatorade color come the conclusion of the Chiefs-Eagles tilt in Super Bowl LIX on Feb. 9 on FOX.

Super Bowl LIX Gatorade color odds

Purple: +225 (bet $10 to win $32.50 total)

Orange: +400 (bet $10 to win $50 total)

Yellow/green: +450 (bet $10 to win $55 total)

Red: +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)

Blue: +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)

Clear/water: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

No Gatorade bath: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Here's a look back at the victory dousing Gatorade colors in previous Super Bowls:

Super Bowl LVIII, 2024: Purple (Chiefs 25, 49ers 22)

Super Bowl LVII, 2023: Purple (Chiefs 38, Eagles 35)

Super Bowl LVI, 2022: Blue (Rams 23, Bengals 20)

Super Bowl LV, 2021: Blue (Buccaneers 31, Chiefs 9)

Super Bowl LIV, 2020: Orange (Chiefs 31, 49ers 20)

Super Bowl LIII, 2019: Blue (Patriots 13, Rams 3)

Super Bowl LII, 2018: Yellow (Eagles 41, Patriots 33)

Super Bowl LI, 2017: None (Patriots 34, Falcons 28)

Super Bowl 50, 2016: Orange (Broncos 24, Panthers 10)

Super Bowl XLIX, 2015: Blue (Patriots 28, Seahawks 24)

Super Bowl XLVIII, 2014: Orange (Seahawks 43, Broncos 8)

Super Bowl XLVII, 2013: None (Ravens 34, 49ers 31)

Super Bowl XLVI, 2012: Purple (Giants 21, Patriots 17)

Super Bowl XLV, 2011: Orange (Packers 31, Steelers 25)

Super Bowl XLIV, 2010: Orange (Saints 31, Colts 17)

Super Bowl XLIII, 2009: Yellow (Steelers 27, Cardinals 23)

Super Bowl XLII, 2008: Clear (Giants 17, Patriots 14)

Super Bowl XLI, 2007: Clear (Colts 29, Bears 17)

Super Bowl XL, 2006: Clear (Steelers 21, Seahawks 10)

Super Bowl XXXIX, 2005: Clear (Patriots 24, Eagles 21)

Super Bowl XXXVIII, 2004: None (Patriots 32, Panthers 29)

Super Bowl XXXVII, 2003: Purple (Buccaneers 48, Raiders 21)

Super Bowl XXXVI, 2002: None (Patriots 20, Rams 17)

Super Bowl XXXV, 2001: Yellow (Ravens 34, Giants 7)

For those scoring at home, let's go to the Gatorade scoreboard:

Orange: 5

Blue: 4

Purple: 4

Clear/water: 4

None: 4

Yellow/green: 3

Red: 0

