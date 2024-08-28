National Football League Steelers tab Russell Wilson as starting QB to open 2024 season Updated Aug. 28, 2024 3:05 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Russell Wilson has won the Pittsburgh Steelers' quarterback battle.

The veteran quarterback will start for the Steelers in Week 1 when they take on the Atlanta Falcons, FOX Sports' Jay Glazer first reported Wednesday. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin later confirmed the news.

"It was a difficult decision, but not difficult in a negative way," Tomlin told reporters. "It was difficult in a positive way. The decision was difficult because of what they're capable of doing. The decision was difficult because of how they've conducted themselves, as opposed to the things they fall short in, in terms of capabilities or negative conduct."

Wilson took the majority of the reps with the Steelers' starting unit during training camp and the preseason when he was healthy this summer. However, Tomlin left the door open for Justin Fields to win the starting job this summer, stating that there would be a competition after the team acquired both quarterbacks in the offseason.

Fields got to spend some time with the Steelers' starting unit early on in training camp, when Wilson missed some practices due to a calf injury. Fields also started the Steelers' preseason opener, which Wilson missed.

Wilson got the start in the Steelers' final two preseason games. He completed 10 of 12 passes for 73 yards over two games against the Buffalo Bills and Detroit Lions. He led the Steelers to a touchdown drive in his only series against the Lions in the preseason finale.

Meanwhile, Fields completed 19 of 27 passes for 199 yards to go with 47 rushing yards in his three games of preseason work.

Tomlin told reporters following Saturday's preseason finale that he anticipated making a decision on the quarterback battle sometime this week. He stuck to his word, explaining on Wednesday that he felt this week was the "appropriate" time to make the decision at quarterback.

"Doing it earlier than this time would've put a de-emphasis on the work we were able to get done out here, from a developmental standpoint," Tomlin said. "But I also think it's an appropriate time because as we move into next week, we need to be singularly focused as a collective on the challenges of the week."

The Steelers acquired both quarterbacks this offseason after receiving less-than-stellar play from the position in 2023, when they started three different quarterbacks en route to a playoff berth. Both quarterbacks are hoping to redeem their careers in Pittsburgh as well. Wilson was released by the Denver Broncos in March after failing to live up to the massive trade that brought him to the Mile High City and the ensuing extension. He threw for 3,070 yards, 26 touchdowns and eight interceptions last season.

Fields was traded to the Steelers for a conditional sixth-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft later in March as the Chicago Bears prepared to draft Caleb Williams with the No. 1 overall pick. The 2021 first-round pick threw for 2,562 yards, 16 touchdowns and nine interceptions to go with 657 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns in 13 games last season.

With Wednesday's announcement, 31 of the 32 teams have their starting quarterback in place for Week 1 of the 2024 season. The New England Patriots are the lone team that's yet to name a starting quarterback.

