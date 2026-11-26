The man upstairs has spoken (not THAT man upstairs).

In the wake of quarterback Aaron Rodgers' tirade against Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy in an interview on "The Pat McAfee Show" on Wednesday afternoon, Steelers owner Art Rooney II has broken his silence on the matter.

"I just want to say that I have 100% confidence in Mike McCarthy and I expect he’ll be our coach this season, next season and beyond. The big thing, what happened this week, is insubordination can’t be tolerated in any organization," Rooney said about Rodgers in an interview with the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Thursday afternoon. "When you start getting ultimatums, you can’t live with that."

Rooney said Rodgers never expressed concern about McCarthy's health to the owner, saying "health was not an issue" and he's "not sure where that part comes from."

Among the accusations Rodgers made of McCarthy involved the head coach sleeping during team meetings, not watching film and breaking down a conversation by saying "one-to-three Packers," instead of "one-two-three Steelers," among other damning notes. This interview came in the wake of the Steelers benching Rodgers – who wanted McCarthy to give up offensive playcalling duties – for Mason Rudolph, with the 42-year-old Rodgers being promptly released later in the day.

McCarthy confirmed the "one-two-three Packers" story was true in a press conference Wednesday, but the head coach also stressed that he "knows how to win."

"The sad thing is Mike took some of the bullets for Aaron in terms of some of the plays that were called, particularly in the red-zone troubles that we had," Rooney said. "Mike took some of the bullets for things that were going wrong down there. He tried to protect him, and it just wasn’t working."

McCarthy is in his first season as Pittsburgh's head coach, with the Steelers 6-4 and in possession of the third AFC wild-card seed. Meanwhile, Rodgers re-signed with the Steelers on a one-year deal after helping lead the team to a 10-7 season and an AFC North division title in 2025.

The head coach-quarterback pairing reunited McCarthy and Rodgers, who were together on the Green Bay Packers from 2006-18, highlighted by winning Super Bowl XLV.

"There’s maybe a time and place after the season if he wanted to kind of unload. He talks about wanting to be a good teammate, but you don’t do that to your teammates a couple days before the game, that’s for sure," Rooney said of Rodgers. "In general, I think, historically, what’s in the locker room stays in the locker room. That’s the way it’s always been. That’s the way it should be as far as I’m concerned."

Across the 10 games he started for the Steelers this season, Rodgers totaled 2,241 passing yards, 16 passing touchdowns, six interceptions and an 86.6 passer rating, while completing 60.9% of his passes. Pittsburgh has lost back-to-back games, with Rodgers posting a combined 80.4 passer rating and completing 59.2% of his passes over his last three games.