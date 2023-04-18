National Football League Steelers reportedly close to acquiring Rams WR Allen Robinson Published Apr. 18, 2023 1:57 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The Pittsburgh Steelers are on the precipice of adding another talented player to their wide receivers' room.

Allen Robinson has been cleared by the Los Angeles Rams to take a physical with the Steelers as the two sides are finalizing a trade involving the veteran receiver, per multiple reports. If Robinson clears his physical, it's expected that the Steelers will land Robinson, according to ESPN. The compensation is still unknown.

Robinson, 29, was granted permission to seek a trade back in March after struggling in his first season in Los Angeles. After signing a three-year, $46.5 million contract with the Rams during the 2022 offseason, Robinson recorded just 33 receptions for 339 yards and three touchdowns over 10 games before suffering a season-ending stress fracture in his foot.

The Rams are expected to save some money by trading Robinson. He's due $15 million guaranteed this season and while Los Angeles has already paid a third of that money, Pittsburgh is expected to pay at least a portion of the remaining bill, ESPN reported.

Robinson is just the latest veteran the Rams have departed with this offseason as they had to clear salary in order to create cap space. They traded Jalen Ramsey and released Bobby Wagner and Leonard Floyd.

As for the Steelers, they'll solidify the third receiving spot on their depth chart with the trade. Robinson will join Diontae Johnson, who's recorded nearly 200 receptions over the last two seasons, and talented second-year pro George Pickens, who had 801 receiving yards as a rookie, as Pittsburgh's likely starting receivers as it tries to help quarterback Kenny Pickett take a step forward in his second season.

Prior to signing with the Rams in 2022, Robinson played the first eight seasons of his career with the Jaguars and Bears. He had over 1,000 receiving yards in three of those seasons.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read more:

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience National Football League Los Angeles Rams Pittsburgh Steelers

share