Steelers reportedly close to acquiring Rams WR Allen Robinson
The Pittsburgh Steelers are on the precipice of adding another talented player to their wide receivers' room.
Allen Robinson has been cleared by the Los Angeles Rams to take a physical with the Steelers as the two sides are finalizing a trade involving the veteran receiver, per multiple reports. If Robinson clears his physical, it's expected that the Steelers will land Robinson, according to ESPN. The compensation is still unknown.
Robinson, 29, was granted permission to seek a trade back in March after struggling in his first season in Los Angeles. After signing a three-year, $46.5 million contract with the Rams during the 2022 offseason, Robinson recorded just 33 receptions for 339 yards and three touchdowns over 10 games before suffering a season-ending stress fracture in his foot.
The Rams are expected to save some money by trading Robinson. He's due $15 million guaranteed this season and while Los Angeles has already paid a third of that money, Pittsburgh is expected to pay at least a portion of the remaining bill, ESPN reported.
Robinson is just the latest veteran the Rams have departed with this offseason as they had to clear salary in order to create cap space. They traded Jalen Ramsey and released Bobby Wagner and Leonard Floyd.
As for the Steelers, they'll solidify the third receiving spot on their depth chart with the trade. Robinson will join Diontae Johnson, who's recorded nearly 200 receptions over the last two seasons, and talented second-year pro George Pickens, who had 801 receiving yards as a rookie, as Pittsburgh's likely starting receivers as it tries to help quarterback Kenny Pickett take a step forward in his second season.
Prior to signing with the Rams in 2022, Robinson played the first eight seasons of his career with the Jaguars and Bears. He had over 1,000 receiving yards in three of those seasons.
Read more:
- Jalen Hurts' record-setting extension a priceless decision for Eagles
- What Jalen Hurts’ contract means for Joe Burrow, Justin Herbert, Lamar Jackson
- Damar Hamlin fully cleared to return to football following cardiac arrest
- Jaguars HC Doug Pederson attends USFL game to watch son play
- 2023 NFL Draft prospect rankings, board: 100 best available players
- 2023 NFL mock draft: Football writers make all 31 first-round picks
- 2023 USFL odds: Title lines for every team; Stallions, Generals co-favorites
- NASCAR takeaways: Christopher Bell conquers Bristol dirt for first 2023 win
- MLB power rankings: Rays remain hot; Dodgers and Astros still sputtering
- 2023 NBA playoff bracket, picture set: First round matchups
- 2023 NFL Draft odds: First pick odds favor Bryce Young over C.J. Stroud nowJalen Hurts signs extension with Eagles, will be highest-paid player in NFL historyJalen Hurts' record-setting extension a priceless decision for Eagles
- Bryce Young reportedly cancels remaining team visits ahead of NFL DraftNiners QB Brock Purdy 'not really sure' if he'll play in 2023Patrick Mahomes' ankle not '100 percent' as Chiefs open offseason workouts
- Bryce Young's game rises above his frame, making him worthy of No. 1 pickEarly NFL bettors backing Detroit Lions to win Super Bowl, NFC in 2023-24NFL Draft alternate universe: How 6 teams' fortunes change if not for Texans' comeback
- 2023 NFL Draft odds: First pick odds favor Bryce Young over C.J. Stroud nowJalen Hurts signs extension with Eagles, will be highest-paid player in NFL historyJalen Hurts' record-setting extension a priceless decision for Eagles
- Bryce Young reportedly cancels remaining team visits ahead of NFL DraftNiners QB Brock Purdy 'not really sure' if he'll play in 2023Patrick Mahomes' ankle not '100 percent' as Chiefs open offseason workouts
- Bryce Young's game rises above his frame, making him worthy of No. 1 pickEarly NFL bettors backing Detroit Lions to win Super Bowl, NFC in 2023-24NFL Draft alternate universe: How 6 teams' fortunes change if not for Texans' comeback