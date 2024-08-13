National Football League
Steelers, 49ers reportedly have Brandon Aiyuk trade in place but deal not done
Updated Aug. 13, 2024 2:05 p.m. ET

The Brandon Aiyuk saga might be finally nearing the finish line. 

The Pittsburgh Steelers and San Francisco 49ers have a trade in place involving the star wide receiver, NFL Media reported Tuesday. Additionally, Pittsburgh feels it is in a good place to get an extension done with Aiyuk as it awaits San Francisco to give a final sign-off on the trade, NFL Media added in its report. 

As the possibility of Aiyuk getting traded has increased in recent weeks, the Steelers had reportedly emerged as the frontrunners to land him. The New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns reportedly had deals in place with the 49ers in order to acquire Aiyuk, but neither were able to get him to agree to a long-term extension.

The 49ers also revamped their efforts to keep Aiyuk last week, reports indicated. San Francisco still has a long-term offer on the table for Aiyuk, NFL Media added in its report on Tuesday. 

However, Aiyuk still expressed some frustration with the 49ers in response to the report that the team was renewing their efforts to extend him.

"Brad, Niners be in the media everyday lol, it's two options out there pick one and stop dropping reports simple," Aiyuk wrote in an Instagram comment

Aiyuk has been in a contract dispute with the 49ers for pretty much the entirety of the offseason, putting the possibility that he'd leave San Francisco on the table shortly after the Super Bowl loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. He reportedly requested a trade a week before the start of training camp.

The 26-year-old is coming off arguably the best season of his career, recording 75 receptions for 1,342 yards and seven touchdowns in the 2023 regular season. He's entering the final year of his rookie deal and is presumably looking for a top-of-the-market deal after several top receivers signed historic extensions this offseason. 

