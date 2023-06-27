National Football League Sports world reacts to death of former NFL, Arkansas QB Ryan Mallett Published Jun. 27, 2023 8:13 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The sudden passing of former NFL, Michigan and Arkansas QB Ryan Mallett prompted an outpouring of support from former teammates and those that knew him as well as the broader football community.

Mallett was drafted in the third round of the 2011 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots and also had stints with the Houston Texans and Baltimore Ravens later in his career. He had just finished his first season as the head football coach at White Hall (Ark.) High School.

[Former NFL quarterback Ryan Mallett dead at 35]

Here's a glimpse at how the sports world reacted to Mallett's death Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

share