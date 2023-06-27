College Football
Former NFL quarterback Ryan Mallett dead at 35
Published Jun. 27, 2023 7:27 p.m. ET

Former NFL quarterback Ryan Mallett unexpectedly died Tuesday. He was 35.

Mallett began his college football career at Michigan before transferring to Arkansas following the 2007 campaign. Following a redshirt season, he was named the Razorbacks' starter in 2009 and helped the team win eight games, throwing for 3,624 yards, 30 touchdowns and seven interceptions. 

In his second season at Arkansas, Mallett led the Razorbacks to a 10-win season and a spot in the Sugar Bowl. His 3,869 passing yards and 32 passing touchdowns are the most in a single season in school history and helped him earn second-team All-SEC honors.

University of Arkansas athletic director Hunter Yurachek released the following statement on Mallett's death.

"Our Razorbacks family lost an incredibly special person today. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family, friends and teammates of Ryan Mallett. #OneRazorback"

Mallett declared for the NFL Draft following the 2010 season and was selected by the New England Patriots in the third round in 2011 NFL. He spent the first three seasons of his career in New England, serving as Tom Brady's primary backup during the 2012 and 2013 seasons. He appeared in just four games during his time with the Patriots before being traded to the Houston Texans ahead of the 2014 season. 

Mallett played in nine games during his two-year stint in Houston, which included six starts. He was released by the Texans during the 2015 season and signed with the Ravens later that year, helping Baltimore upset Pittsburgh in one of the two starts he made in that season. 

Mallett remained with the Ravens through the end of the 2017 season, serving as Joe Flacco's backup. 

Mallett began working as a high school football coach in 2020 and was entering his second season as the head coach at White Hall High School in Arkansas.

College Football
Arkansas Razorbacks
New England Patriots
