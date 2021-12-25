National Football League 'Speak for Yourself' tabs most-deserving athletes for holiday 'gifts' 10 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

"Speak For Yourself" is in the giving spirit!

On Friday, Marcellus Wiley and Emmanuel Acho shared their picks for the top-performing athletes in the NFL and NBA this holiday season, and handed out "gifts" to those players they think are most worthy.

Let's see who made the cut.

Carson Wentz , QB, Indianapolis Colts

Acho's thoughts: "My first gift has to go to Carson Wentz, and Carson Wentz is a gift that keeps on giving. Let's be real, my dog Carson Wentz … over 23 touchdowns, six or fewer interceptions. Only players on that list [are] Aaron Rodgers, Kirk Cousins. Phenomenal company. But beyond that, [he] has the Colts in the playoffs after starting off 1-4. Here the Colts are having won their last nine. … Beyond that, keeps on giving because the Eagles' second-round pick … converts to a first-round pick because of how much time he has played."

Micah Parsons, LB, Dallas Cowboys

Acho's thoughts: "Micah Parsons, Cowboys' rookie record … seventh in the NFL in sacks … a full-fledged beast at the edge. Complete dog. I cannot wait to see how his career unfolds. I'm very interested if the Cowboys continue to utilize him properly. If so, he will not only be a gift this year, he'll be a gift to the Cowboys' franchise for years to come."

Kevin Durant, F, Brooklyn Nets

Wiley's thoughts: "What do I get the man who has it all? Y'all think he's a Scrooge. Oh no, this is the most normal man in all of sports, because if you take a shot, he takes a shot back. And you know how he shoots. He doesn't miss. I love that about Kevin Durant. Everyone always walks up to you with this back-handed compliment. ‘Oh my God, you’re so down-to-earth!' You ever had that one? You should look at that person side-eyed. Kevin Durant is like ‘No, I’m a man of the people. That means I have fun with you guys. You wanna come at me? I also can come back at you guys because I'm no higher than you. I'm also no lower.' For real, I'm giving Kevin Durant a big gift. … All I know is, this is how I want my sports stars to be."

Tom Brady, QB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Wiley's thoughts: "Be real, the ultimate giver keeps giving. … Just think about this. All the teammates Tom Brady's had over his career, and the seven rings he's won with those same teammates. … Think about it — they all get together, the Tom Brady Reunion. Do you know that those teammates will all love Tom Brady, and some of them, if not many of them, would hate each other? Because Tom Brady just brings it all together! You got love for him, even if you don't have love for the other guys. Think about it. Ochocinco with Antonio Brown sitting in the same room. They probably get along. Then Ty Law comes in. … Willie McGinest is there. Then Tedy Bruschi's there. It's just too many casts of characters. Tom Brady, that to me is for real Santa Claus. He just keeps giving."

