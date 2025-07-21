National Football League Source: Terry McLaurin Trying to Bring Deal Together, Not Break Commanders Apart Updated Jul. 21, 2025 2:48 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Terry McLaurin hasn’t announced whether he’ll attend the Washington Commanders’ training camp if the two sides can't agree on a contract extension. He also hasn’t decided whether he’ll ask for a trade. McLaurin, an All-Pro receiver and team captain, is most interested in "trying to bring a deal together, not breaking the team apart," according to a source close to McLaurin.

That's why all eyes will be on McLaurin when Washington veterans report on Tuesday for the start of camp, particularly after he skipped mandatory minicamp this offseason.

If necessary, McLaurin will explore every option, including a holdout, a hold-in and a trade request, per the source. "Everything will be on the table," the source told me. But McLaurin is taking things day-by-day in hopes of hearing more from the Commanders, who have not talked to him about his contract in weeks — even after he spoke out about his dissatisfaction.

"I've been pretty frustrated, I'm not gonna lie," McLaurin said . "Everything that has transpired to this point has been pretty disappointing and frustrating."

Terry McLaurin has been looking for an extension throughout the offseason. Without any progress, the question is: What now? (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

McLaurin, who turns 30 in September, is entering the final season of a three-year, $68.4 million contract. He’s set to make roughly $19.7 million in new money this year. With Bengals star Ja’Marr Chase making $40.2 million per year on his new contract, McLaurin must be wondering why he’s not getting paid more. His deal won’t land in the same territory as Chase's, but it’s easy to imagine that McLaurin would be interested in working out something similar to DK Metcalf’s new deal with the Steelers, which pays him $33 million per year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Metcalf's deal extended him through 2029, with four new years. It's likely McLaurin won't get that much long-term security, perhaps settling for two or three new years on an extension. Metcalf is two years younger than McLaurin, but they’ve both played six NFL seasons and received the exact same number of targets (726), with McLaurin notching more receptions and receiving yards during that span. Metcalf’s touchdown total, however, is higher (48 to 38).

But here's the thing about Metcalf’s deal: He didn’t get it until after the Seattle Seahawks traded him to Pittsburgh this offseason. McLaurin told reporters that he’s not yet at the point of asking for a trade.

"I guess you can say there is a point of no return," he said. "I don't think it's at that now, but ... time is kind of ticking."

McLaurin has never undergone major surgery. He’s been a team captain. He has eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards in six of seven seasons with Washington, despite regular organizational upheaval, including five different head coaches and multiple middling quarterbacks before Jayden Daniels arrived last year.

Although he has -400 odds to stick with Washington, tensions are simmering between McLaurin and the only franchise he's ever played for.

It’s often difficult to convince a team to commit to a 30-year-old receiver. But McLaurin and his camp believe that he should be the exception to the rule.

"I don't want to feel like you have to beg for someone to see your worth and value," McLaurin said last week. "In previous regimes and now, I've done everything asked of me.

"When you have that type of production, when you know how people value you and see you, have told you to your face, and then you see how it's progressing until this point, that's very disappointing. I'm just trying to get some clarity. Shoot it to me straight."

In his first year under offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury, McLaurin had 82 catches for 1,096 yards and a career-high 13 touchdowns. The Commanders have added receiver Deebo Samuel and left tackle Laremy Tunsil this offseason. The offense is built to help Daniels succeed in his second year after an astonishing debut in 2024, when he won Offensive Rookie of the Year and led the team to the NFC Championship Game.

The Commanders have set up Daniels to avoid the sophomore slump that we saw bite Texans QB C.J. Stroud last year. But McLaurin is one of the most crucial parts of that support system for Daniels. If McLaurin's future with Washington gets murky, so might Daniels' linear developmental track.

Before joining FOX Sports as an NFL reporter and columnist, Henry McKenna spent seven years covering the Patriots for USA TODAY Sports Media Group and Boston Globe Media. Follow him on Twitter at @henrycmckenna .

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account , and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share