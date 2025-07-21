National Football League Terry McLaurin Next Team Odds: Could Star WR Land In AFC? Updated Jul. 21, 2025 12:32 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

There is a bigger football story in Washington than the one coming out of the Oval Office.

Commanders' star receiver Terry McLaurin is looking for a new contract, and the team has yet to deliver it.

With that, is it possible that McLaurin could be on his way out of D.C.?

Let's see the odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of July 21.

Terry McLaurin next team

Commanders: -400 (bet $10 to win $12.50 total)

Patriots: +400 (bet $10 to win $50 total)

Raiders: +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)

Titans: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Chargers: +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)

Jets: +1300 (bet $10 to win $140 total)

Browns: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Steelers: +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

Cardinals: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

While Washington remains at the top of the oddsboard, tensions are simmering between McLaurin and the only franchise he's ever played for.

Just last week, McLaurin said there had been little discussion between his representation and the team regarding an extension, calling the situation "disappointing."

In his six years with Washington, McLaurin has five 1,000-yard seasons, and barely missed 1,000 yards receiving as a rookie, putting up 919 yards in 14 games in 2019.

McLaurin, 29, is a fan favorite who has twice been named to the Pro Bowl, and 2025 will be the final year of a three-year, $68 million deal he signed with the team in 2022, meaning if he is not extended, he would be an unrestricted free agent heading into next season.

McLaurin sat out offseason spring activities and, according to reports, will likely sit out training camp and possibly carry a holdout into the regular season, unless a new deal is reached.

Second on the board to potentially acquire McLaurin's services are the New England Patriots. The Pats have not had a 1,000-yard receiver since the 2019 regular season, when Tom Brady was throwing passes to Julian Edelman (1,117 yards).

New England's new No. 1 receiver is Stefon Diggs, who is still recovering from a torn ACL suffered in Week 8 of last season.

Third on the board are the Raiders, who have had a 1,000-yard pass-catcher in each of the last six seasons. They will enter the 2025 campaign with tight end Brock Bowers and wideout Jakobi Meyers as new QB Geno Smith's top two targets.

