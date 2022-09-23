National Football League
Time for Steelers to start Kenny Pickett, bench Mitchell Trubisky?
National Football League

Time for Steelers to start Kenny Pickett, bench Mitchell Trubisky?

1 hour ago

The Pittsburgh Steelers entered the 2022 NFL season with a quarterback controversy, which has only been amplified by the team's play out of the gate.

Pittsburgh lost at the Cleveland Browns on Thursday night, 29-17, falling to 1-2. Head coach Mike Tomlin and the Steelers have rolled with free-agent signee Mitchell Trubisky at quarterback over Mason Rudolph, who has made 10 NFL starts, and rookie Kenny Pickett, who they selected with the No. 20 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Trubisky has totaled 569 passing yards, two passing touchdowns, one interception and a 77.7 quarterback rating, completing 60.2% of his passes this season. He has also rushed for 23 yards and one touchdown.

Former NFL wide receiver Amani Toomer contended on Friday's edition of "The Carton Show" that the Steelers should bench Trubisky in favor of Pickett, pronto.

"I'd make the move now [starting Pickett] because the team just seemed deflated," Toomer said of the Steelers offense after its Thursday night loss to the Browns. "They didn't seem like the Steelers that I would ordinarily see. I think you got to move on. The whole team looked like they just didn't have the energy last night because they didn't have anybody to believe in."

Will Tomlin bench Trubisky for Pickett after Steelers fall 1-2?

Will Tomlin bench Trubisky for Pickett after Steelers fall 1-2?
Craig Carton, Greg Jennings and Amani Toomer discuss whether Mike Tomlin will bend to fan pressure and start Kenny Pickett over Mitchell Trubisky.

FOX Sports NFL analyst Greg Jennings concurred with Toomer, arguing that Pittsburgh is failing to take advantage of a high-caliber receiving core.

"As a receiver, we feel like we are what makes the team go," Jennings said. "Let's face it: this is a passing league. And you have arguably one of the best receiving cores in all of football, but nobody knows it because of your quarterback situation. But yet if you make the move – and I get it, [Pickett's] young – but you're going to make that move eventually, so why not now?

"Your defense is the focal point of your team. They're the engine right now. You can allow him time to progress, get experience, be exposed while making this move with a young receiving core now."

Pittsburgh's wide receiving corps includes Diontae Johnson, who totaled 107 receptions and 1,161 receiving yards last season, Chase Claypool and rookie George Pickens, who pulled off an unreal catch on Thursday night. They also have second-year tight end Pat Freiermuth and running back Najee Harris.

Pittsburgh is averaging 18.0 points (22nd in NFL) and 272.7 yards (28th) per game this season. Matt Canada is in his second season as the team's offensive coordinator. 

On the other side of the ball, the Steelers have defensive pillars in linebackers T.J. Watt and Devin Bush, safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and defensive lineman Cameron Heyward. At the moment, they're without Watt due to a torn pectoral, though. 

Pittsburgh hosts the New York Jets on Oct. 2. 

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share
NFL odds Week 3: Early lines for every game
National Football League

NFL odds Week 3: Early lines for every game

36 mins ago
NFL odds Week 3: How to bet Falcons-Seahawks
National Football League

NFL odds Week 3: How to bet Falcons-Seahawks

42 mins ago
NFL odds Week 3: How to bet Rams-Cardinals
National Football League

NFL odds Week 3: How to bet Rams-Cardinals

52 mins ago
Yes, Tom Brady is acting differently. Bucs say he's more competitive than ever
National Football League

Yes, Tom Brady is acting differently. Bucs say he's more competitive than ever

1 hour ago
NFL odds Week 3: Home underdogs chances of winning ranked from worst to first
National Football League

NFL odds Week 3: Home underdogs chances of winning ranked from worst to first

2 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes