National Football League
Baker Mayfield's next team? Giants, Steelers should be in hunt Baker Mayfield's next team? Giants, Steelers should be in hunt
National Football League

Baker Mayfield's next team? Giants, Steelers should be in hunt

1 hour ago

Baker Mayfield wants out of Cleveland.

And after the Browns went out of their way to pry Deshaun Watson away from Houston and subsequently signed him to the highest guaranteed deal in league history, it's hard to blame Mayfield for requesting a trade.

But the 2018 No. 1 overall pick's options are limited. Several NFL squads are set at the QB position, and though Mayfield's career résumé is not eye-popping, he will command a starting position.

So which QB-hungry teams should be in pursuit of Mayfield's services?

Nick Wright and the "First Things First" crew looked at potential destinations Monday. 

10. New England Patriots

Current starting QB: Mac Jones 

Wright's thoughts: "Once upon a time, there were rumors the Patriots wanted to draft Baker in the first round. They're looking around the AFC, and they know that their best-case scenario with Mac Jones is that one day he's the ninth-best quarterback in this loaded quarterback conference. They should be looking for an upgrade. I think Wildes would get excited if the Patriots shocked the world and traded for Baker."

9. Washington Commanders

Current starting QB: Carson Wentz

Wright's thoughts: "I don't expect them to be in the Baker Mayfield business. They just traded for Carson Wentz, but in my mind, Baker's a clear upgrade. They made a mistake trading for Wentz."

8. Miami Dolphins 

Current starting QB: Tua Tagovailoa
 

Wright's thoughts: "I like Tua personally, but he has not been impressive. A healthy season from him is a positive. Watch all the games the Miami Dolphins play, and count the amount of impressive throws you can find. It's a lot of dink and dump."

7. Carolina Panthers

Current starting QB: Sam Darnold

Wright's thoughts: "Sam Darnold got benched for Madame P.J. Walker [last season]. You ever heard of him? Me neither. He played at Temple half a decade ago under Matt Rhule, that's why he's in the NFL. Sam Darnold threw the ball 25 times for a rousing 115 yards [in Week 7]. He's been the worst quarterback in the league since the [Panthers'] 3-0 start. The idea that [Mayfield's] going to have to sit on the sidelines like Cam Newton is crazy talk."

6. New Orleans Saints

Current starting QB: Jameis Winston

Note: The New Orleans Saints re-signed Winston to a two-year, $28 million deal Monday afternoon, effectively ending their QB pursuit.

5. Detroit Lions

Current starting QB: Jared Goff

Wright's thoughts: "The Lions' entire game plan [this season] was ‘let’s win one for the Goffer' and what does Jared Goff do? Throw picks. His contract is a disaster."

4. Seattle Seahawks

Current starting QB: Drew Lock

Wright's thoughts: "Unlike [Drew Lock], Baker at least has a pedigree. He won a Heisman Trophy, he was a phenomenal collegiate player, and the No. 1 pick in the draft. You can sell yourself on the upside."

3. Indianapolis Colts

Current starting QB: Matt Ryan

Note: The Indianapolis Colts removed themselves from QB bidding as well following Wright's Monday morning take, acquiring 2016 MVP Matt Ryan in a trade with the Falcons the same afternoon.

2. Pittsburgh Steelers

Current starting QB: Mitchell Trubisky

Wright's thoughts: "Mitch has been the subject of a lot of scorn and scrutiny because the Bears traded up to get him instead of drafting Deshaun Watson or Patrick Mahomes. I know people are going to respond and say ‘oh, Nick you have the Steelers that high, the Browns would never trade within the division.’ If the Browns think that Baker is a child, and not an adult in the room, they should want him to go to a division rival. If you are that out, you should want him as close as possible, like a double-agent, destroying the Steelers from inside. Trubisky is not the answer [for Pittsburgh]."

1. New York Giants 

Current starting QB: Daniel Jones

Wright's thoughts: "The Giants and Jaguars are clearly and unquestionably the two worst teams in football. New York needs a real football team. The Jets have been trying to be one for 40 years. Mayfield is better than Daniel Jones."

Who wants Baker Mayfield?

Who wants Baker Mayfield?
Nick Wright, Chris Broussard and Kevin Wildes discuss Baker's time with the Browns, and decide which team would be the best fit for him should a trade happen.
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
Does Stafford have chance to surpass Rodgers' legacy?
National Football League

Does Stafford have chance to surpass Rodgers' legacy?

5 hours ago
NFL odds: Davante Adams traded to Raiders; latest AFC, Super Bowl odds
National Football League

NFL odds: Davante Adams traded to Raiders; latest AFC, Super Bowl odds

5 hours ago
The NFL will have $100-million QB sooner than you think
National Football League

The NFL will have $100-million QB sooner than you think

6 hours ago
The secret behind Tom Brady's social media
National Football League

The secret behind Tom Brady's social media

7 hours ago
NFL Free Agency Tracker: Matt Ryan to Colts, Jameis Winston stays put
National Football League

NFL Free Agency Tracker: Matt Ryan to Colts, Jameis Winston stays put

8 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesDaytona 500 Event Daytona 500College Basketball Rankings College Basketball RankingsWWE Videos WWE VideosCollege Basketball Highlights College Basketball Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes