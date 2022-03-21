National Football League Baker Mayfield's next team? Giants, Steelers should be in hunt 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Baker Mayfield wants out of Cleveland.

And after the Browns went out of their way to pry Deshaun Watson away from Houston and subsequently signed him to the highest guaranteed deal in league history, it's hard to blame Mayfield for requesting a trade.

But the 2018 No. 1 overall pick's options are limited. Several NFL squads are set at the QB position, and though Mayfield's career résumé is not eye-popping, he will command a starting position.

So which QB-hungry teams should be in pursuit of Mayfield's services?

Nick Wright and the "First Things First" crew looked at potential destinations Monday.

10. New England Patriots

Current starting QB: Mac Jones

Wright's thoughts: "Once upon a time, there were rumors the Patriots wanted to draft Baker in the first round. They're looking around the AFC, and they know that their best-case scenario with Mac Jones is that one day he's the ninth-best quarterback in this loaded quarterback conference. They should be looking for an upgrade. I think Wildes would get excited if the Patriots shocked the world and traded for Baker."

9. Washington Commanders

Current starting QB: Carson Wentz

Wright's thoughts: "I don't expect them to be in the Baker Mayfield business. They just traded for Carson Wentz, but in my mind, Baker's a clear upgrade. They made a mistake trading for Wentz."

8. Miami Dolphins

Current starting QB: Tua Tagovailoa



Wright's thoughts: "I like Tua personally, but he has not been impressive. A healthy season from him is a positive. Watch all the games the Miami Dolphins play, and count the amount of impressive throws you can find. It's a lot of dink and dump."

7. Carolina Panthers

Current starting QB: Sam Darnold

Wright's thoughts: "Sam Darnold got benched for Madame P.J. Walker [last season]. You ever heard of him? Me neither. He played at Temple half a decade ago under Matt Rhule, that's why he's in the NFL. Sam Darnold threw the ball 25 times for a rousing 115 yards [in Week 7]. He's been the worst quarterback in the league since the [Panthers'] 3-0 start. The idea that [Mayfield's] going to have to sit on the sidelines like Cam Newton is crazy talk."

6. New Orleans Saints

Current starting QB: Jameis Winston

Note: The New Orleans Saints re-signed Winston to a two-year, $28 million deal Monday afternoon, effectively ending their QB pursuit.

5. Detroit Lions

Current starting QB: Jared Goff

Wright's thoughts: "The Lions' entire game plan [this season] was ‘let’s win one for the Goffer' and what does Jared Goff do? Throw picks. His contract is a disaster."

4. Seattle Seahawks

Current starting QB: Drew Lock

Wright's thoughts: "Unlike [Drew Lock], Baker at least has a pedigree. He won a Heisman Trophy, he was a phenomenal collegiate player, and the No. 1 pick in the draft. You can sell yourself on the upside."

3. Indianapolis Colts

Current starting QB: Matt Ryan

Note: The Indianapolis Colts removed themselves from QB bidding as well following Wright's Monday morning take, acquiring 2016 MVP Matt Ryan in a trade with the Falcons the same afternoon.

2. Pittsburgh Steelers

Current starting QB: Mitchell Trubisky

Wright's thoughts: "Mitch has been the subject of a lot of scorn and scrutiny because the Bears traded up to get him instead of drafting Deshaun Watson or Patrick Mahomes. I know people are going to respond and say ‘oh, Nick you have the Steelers that high, the Browns would never trade within the division.’ If the Browns think that Baker is a child, and not an adult in the room, they should want him to go to a division rival. If you are that out, you should want him as close as possible, like a double-agent, destroying the Steelers from inside. Trubisky is not the answer [for Pittsburgh]."

1. New York Giants

Current starting QB: Daniel Jones

Wright's thoughts: "The Giants and Jaguars are clearly and unquestionably the two worst teams in football. New York needs a real football team. The Jets have been trying to be one for 40 years. Mayfield is better than Daniel Jones."

Who wants Baker Mayfield? Nick Wright, Chris Broussard and Kevin Wildes discuss Baker's time with the Browns, and decide which team would be the best fit for him should a trade happen.

