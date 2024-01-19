National Football League
Seattle Seahawks next head coach odds: Dan Quinn current favorite
National Football League

Seattle Seahawks next head coach odds: Dan Quinn current favorite

Published Jan. 19, 2024 12:11 p.m. ET

The Seattle Seahawks' head coach search is ramping up.

Seattle began interviewing candidates to replace longtime head coach Pete Carroll on Wednesday, reportedly requesting interviews with at least eight coaches

So, who will replace Carroll? Well, oddsmakers have a clear favorite in mind — and it's a familiar face for Seahawks fans. 

Let's take a look at the current betting board.

Seahawks next head coach odds:*

Dan Quinn: -240
Ben Johnson: +550
Mike Vrabel: +850
Brian Flores: +1200
Dave Canales: +1200
Shane Waldron: +1200
Jim Harbaugh +3400
Bill Belichick: +6000
Bobby Slowik: +6000
Eric Bieniemy: +6000

*Odds as of 1/19 via FanDuel Sportsbook

Quinn is the current favorite to be the next Seattle coach at -240. 

The Cowboys defensive coordinator came to prominence while working on Carroll's original staff. He was an assistant head coach and defensive line coach from 2009 to 2010 and, after a stint in college, returned to the Seahawks as their defensive coordinator (2013-14), leading the "Legion of Boom" defense. He served as the Falcons head coach for five-plus seasons, which included a Super Bowl appearance but just two playoff appearances and a midseason firing. He interviewed for the Seahawks job Thursday.

Despite the Cowboys' embarrassing playoff loss to the Packers this past weekend, NFL on FOX insider Jay Glazer doesn't expect that to hurt Quinn's head coach opportunities.

"Dan Quinn is already on the list for four other teams," Glazer said on the FOX NFL postgame show Sunday. "I still think Dan will be a hot candidate around the league regardless. He'll still be up there despite this one game." 

Detroit's Johnson holds the second-best odds to Seattle. The Lions offensive coordinator is one of the hottest coaching commodities in this cycle, drawing interview requests for nearly every vacancy. The Seahawks will reportedly interview him on Saturday.

Pete Carroll steps down as Seahawks' head coach - Dave Helman reacts

Vrabel is the only other coach who has less than +1000 odds to land the Seahawks gig. The former Titans coach hasn't been closely connected to the job, at least through reports. Seattle hasn't interviewed him, but maybe that changes soon.

Waldron, Harbaugh and Belichick are the most notable among the group of long-shot bets. Waldron has been the Seahawks' offensive coordinator for the past three years but hasn't interviewed for the gig. 

Harbaugh and Belichick are the top two names in the head coaching market, but neither has interviewed with the Seahawks. 

The Chargers are a strong favorite to land Harbaugh, while Belichick will reportedly have his second interview with the Falcons this weekend, making them a heavy favorite to land the ex-Patriots coach. 

