Why a Garoppolo trade to Seahawks would make sense Why a Garoppolo trade to Seahawks would make sense
Why a Garoppolo trade to Seahawks would make sense

1 hour ago

According to a report, the Seattle Seahawks are interested in executing a swap for San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

The move would be undeniably bold for a Seattle troupe engulfed in question marks at the QB position, as its current group at the position consists of unproven journeymen.

While it might seem unlikely that division rivals would produce a trade like this, Colin Cowherd believes it would make sense for both parties involved.

"Usually trades work if they make sense for both teams," Cowherd stated Tuesday on "The Herd."

Hear why Colin Cowherd believes a Jimmy G to Seattle trade ‘makes sense’ for both teams.

"Here's why this makes sense: No. 1, the Niners value Garoppolo as a really good starter. He went to Lambeau and won. He outplayed [Patrick] Mahomes for most of the Super Bowl. They like him a lot. If he didn't have the injury issues, they wouldn't have drafted Trey Lance. Because of the surgery, he's going to get a fifth-round pick.

"Here's one exception: Seattle in the Russell Wilson trade has two No. 1s and two No. 2s next year. And San Francisco believes they can get a second-round pick for Garoppolo, only from Seattle. [The 49ers] can say ‘timeout, you think I’m going to trade you to a division rival, with the chance he's going to come back and beat us twice a year? You're going to pay the price for that,' and they're right."

Cowherd went on to evaluate Seattle's side of things.

"Does Pete Carroll really want to rebuild?" he asked. "He's 70, and there's no Andrew Luck or Trevor Lawrence in next year's draft. Garoppolo's not a playmaker, but he can engineer and be a distributor. Seattle has Noah Fant — a very good tight end — DK Metcalf, and I believe the Rookie of the Year in Kenneth Walker. Seattle has rebuilt its offensive line, and over the next two years, Garoppolo is absolutely going to be better than C.J. Stroud, Bryce Young or Will Levis

"Garoppolo isn't a great deep-ball thrower, but did he look nervous in the Super Bowl? Not to me. He didn't look nervous at Lambeau. If you're Seattle, you go to his agent and say ‘listen, we’ll give him a two-year deal, maybe a three-year, team-friendly deal.' Jimmy Garoppolo can play right now. He's not the first quarterback to have shoulder surgery."

