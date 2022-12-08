National Football League
Seahawks' Geno Smith: Years as backup would be 'dream to someone else'
National Football League

Seahawks' Geno Smith: Years as backup would be 'dream to someone else'

1 hour ago

Geno Smith has taken a long, winding road toward leading the Seattle Seahawks to a 7-5 record and potential playoff berth in 2022.

After starring at West Virginia in college, Smith had a rocky first two NFL seasons with the New York Jets before losing his starting job in 2015 thanks in part to a broken jaw suffered when teammate IK Enemkpali punched him in a preseason locker room altercation. Smith then spent the next seven seasons as a backup with the Jets, New York Giants, Los Angeles Chargers and Seahawks.

Entering the NFL as a starting quarterback and quickly becoming a backup could damage many players' confidence, but Smith kept things in perspective when asked about that period of his career. 

Smith beat out Drew Lock for the Seahawks' starting quarterback role prior to the 2022 season following Seattle's blockbuster trade of former franchise quarterback Russell Wilson to Denver for a package of players and draft picks — including former Broncos starter Lock.

Since then, Smith has become a revelation for the Seahawks. The 32-year-old has a league-best 72.7% completion percentage, 3,169 passing years and 22 touchdowns — all easily career highs already. 

He has only thrown six interceptions, nearly a decade removed after throwing 34 over his first two seasons in the league.

Smith has been on the opposite trajectory as his former teammate Wilson ever since Smith and the Seahawks beat Wilson and the Broncos on Monday Night Football in Week 1. The Broncos have sunk to 3-9 and last place in the AFC West, while Wilson has endured criticism for both his on-field play and pregame habits.

Smith, meanwhile, was named "Biggest Breakout" in a midseason poll of FOX Sports NFL reporters and was named the midseason Comeback Player of the Year by both Colin Cowherd and the NFL on FOX social media fan vote.

Russell Wilson, Broncos are 3-9, 'Nobody thought it'd be this bad'

Russell Wilson, Broncos are 3-9, 'Nobody thought it'd be this bad'
Colin Cowherd talks Russell Wilson, whose Denver Broncos are now 3-9 after a loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Top stories from FOX Sports:

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
NFL Week 14 top plays: Raiders lead Baker Mayfield, Rams on TNF
National Football League

NFL Week 14 top plays: Raiders lead Baker Mayfield, Rams on TNF

56 mins ago
Giants' playoff hopes rest in hands of Daniel Jones, faulty passing game
National Football League

Giants' playoff hopes rest in hands of Daniel Jones, faulty passing game

3 hours ago
NFL odds Week 14: Betting edges on Vikings-Lions, Panthers-Seahawks
National Football League

NFL odds Week 14: Betting edges on Vikings-Lions, Panthers-Seahawks

4 hours ago
Packers' Lazard fueled by Rodgers' standard, believes in Jordan Love
Green Bay Packers

Packers' Lazard fueled by Rodgers' standard, believes in Jordan Love

5 hours ago
How scouting the college football bowls has changed for NFL teams
National Football League

How scouting the college football bowls has changed for NFL teams

5 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesCollege Football Polls Image College Football PollsFIFA World Cup Schedule Image FIFA World Cup ScheduleCollege Basketball Polls Image College Basketball PollsFIFA World Cup Odds Image FIFA World Cup OddsNFL Player News NFL Player News
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes