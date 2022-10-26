National Football League
Russell Wilson worked out, stretched on flight to London while teammates slept
Russell Wilson is taking every opportunity to get back into playing shape for the Denver Broncos after missing last week's loss to the New York Jets with a hamstring injury.

Every opportunity.

Wilson told media Wednesday that he spent four of the eight hours on the team's flight to London working out and stretching while the rest of his teammates slept. 

The Broncos will face the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium on Sunday.

Wilson is in the midst of a tumultuous first year as a Bronco. Denver is 2-5 in 2022 after trading three players and five draft picks to the Seattle Seahawks in exchange for the former Pro Bowl quarterback and a 2022 fourth-round selection in March. 

Wilson has struggled mightily in Denver, recording just a 58.6 completion percentage – which would be by far a career low for him over a full season – and just five touchdown passes over six games so far this year. 

He also appeared to retire his post-press-conference catchphrase, "Broncos Country, Let's Ride," after an overtime loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 6.

Multiple Broncos players, including wide receiver Jerry Jeudy and linebacker Bradley Chubb, have had their names come up in trade rumors amid the team's struggles. Wilson opined on that Wednesday as well.

Wilson and Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett also told the media that they expect Wilson to play Sunday against the Jaguars. He was a limited participant in the Broncos' Wednesday practice in London.

