National Football League
Wilson, Hackett or Broncos roster to blame for slow start?
National Football League

Wilson, Hackett or Broncos roster to blame for slow start?

1 hour ago

The Denver Broncos made one of the statement moves of the NFL offseason in acquiring Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks

But in the present, it's difficult to find a team that's off to a more puzzling and disappointing start.

The early returns on Wilson under center and head coach Nathaniel Hackett on the sidelines have been troubling, to put it kindly. Denver's offense is averaging 15.2 points (last in NFL), 329.3 total yards (22nd), 110.2 rushing yards (19th) and 219.2 passing yards (21st). 

They've converted on 30.2% of third downs (30th), gone three-and-out on 29.4% of their drives (third-most), have two rushing touchdowns (tied for 30th) and five passing touchdowns (tied for 26th) on the season. Furthermore, they've scored on 66.7% of their red zone trips (last) and scored a touchdown on 20% of their red zone trips (last).

The Broncos brought in former Dallas Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory on a five-year, $70 million deal, adding to a talented defense that includes Bradley Chubb, Justin Simmons and Patrick Surtain. Denver's defense is surrendering just 290.3 total yards (third in NFL) and 16.5 points (fourth) per game. 

Denver is 2-4, good for third in the AFC West. Their two wins have come against the Houston Texans (1-3-1) and San Francisco 49ers (3-3). Furthermore, their last two games have been overtime losses to the Los Angeles Chargers and Indianapolis Colts. To boot, left tackle Garett Bolles is out for the season with a broken leg.

Who or what is the culprit?

Colin Cowherd devised a Broncos blame pie on Wednesday's edition of "The Herd," assigning the bulk of the blame to coaching and those around Wilson, though he noted that the quarterback needs to run the ball more. 

The host also made the case that the Broncos haven't given Wilson enough to work with when compared to what the Tampa Bay Buccaneers did for Tom Brady and the Los Angeles Rams did for Matthew Stafford.

"When Brady and Stafford went to their teams, they had three things they got offensively," Cowherd said. "They got an experienced NFL coach who was considered upper echelon, a star receiver — Cooper Kupp or Mike Evans, you could depend on [for] 10-12 targets a game — and good offensive lines. The Bucs drafted Tristan Wirfs, who immediately became the best right tackle in football. Russell got none of those.

"He doesn't have an elite offensive coach or an experienced coach. The offensive line's a disaster, and he doesn't have a No. 1 receiver. You can't go from an A-student to a D-student. There's got to be something in there."

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
Did Russell Wilson retire 'Let's Ride?' An investigation into the Broncos QB
National Football League

Did Russell Wilson retire 'Let's Ride?' An investigation into the Broncos QB

52 mins ago
Travis Kelce hints at Chiefs potentially signing Odell Beckham Jr.
National Football League

Travis Kelce hints at Chiefs potentially signing Odell Beckham Jr.

1 hour ago
How the Vikings made a key offensive adjustment, and what it shows
National Football League

How the Vikings made a key offensive adjustment, and what it shows

2 hours ago
NFL odds Week 7: How to bet Bears-Patriots, pick
National Football League

NFL odds Week 7: How to bet Bears-Patriots, pick

3 hours ago
NFL odds Week 7: How to bet Falcons-Bengals, pick
National Football League

NFL odds Week 7: How to bet Falcons-Bengals, pick

3 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes