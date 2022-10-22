National Football League
Russell Wilson ruled out vs. Jets with hamstring injury
54 mins ago

Denver Broncos starting quarterback Russell Wilson will miss his first start of the season as he continues to battle a hamstring injury, according to ESPN.

NFL Network reported Saturday morning that Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett made the final call after Wilson was considered to be a game-time decision heading into Sunday's matchup with the New York Jets.

Wilson said that he suffered the injury in the fourth quarter of the Broncos' Week 6 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Brett Rypien will start in place of Wilson.

Wilson, a nine-time Pro Bowler, arrived in Denver via trade during the offseason, and hopes were high for the Broncos entering the 2022 campaign. However, the franchise, under first-year head coach Hackett, is off to an uneven start, sitting at 2-4 heading into Week 7.

Wilson currently ranks 30th in the NFL in completion percentage (58.6%), is tied for 24th in passing touchdowns (five), and is 24th in passer rating (83.4). He has not finished with a passer rating under 100 in the past four seasons. 

Sunday will also represent just the fourth missed start of Wilson's career — regular season and postseason combined. He didn't miss a single start for the first nine years of his career in Seattle, before missing Weeks 6-8 in 2021.

Rypien was undrafted after coming out of Boise State following the 2018 season. He has spent time with the Broncos in the past three seasons, winning the backup job this offseason. 

He's appeared in four games in his career, starting in Week 4 of the 2020 season against the Jets. Rypien completed 19 of 31 passes for 242 passing yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions. The Broncos won 37-28.

