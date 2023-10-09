Seahawks expect to have Jamal Adams, several others back in time to face Bengals
The Seattle Seahawks expect safety Jamal Adams to be cleared from the concussion protocol in the next couple of days and to play this week against Cincinnati, coach Pete Carroll said Monday.
The Seahawks returned from their bye week with a light practice to begin their preparations for the Bengals. Adams did not participate, but Carroll said the hope is he'll be back on the field in a couple of days.
"He's on the final stage, coming up, getting cleared and a pretty promising thought that he will be cleared (Tuesday)," Carroll said.
Adams played in his first game in more than a year last Monday when Seattle beat the New York Giants 24-3. But his return from a torn quadriceps tendon suffered in the 2022 season opener lasted less than a quarter after he suffered a concussion while making a tackle on New York quarterback Daniel Jones.
Adams had to be helped off the field and after being examined in a tent on the sideline was seen yelling at the unaffiliated on-field neurologist who assisted in the concussion diagnosis before being taken to the locker room.
Adams later apologized for his outburst, saying, "I wasn't myself." Carroll said Adams should be cut a little slack for the situation.
"He's come back out of it and I think he's done the very classy thing and how he's handled it from that point," Carroll said.
Seattle may also get starting left tackle Charles Cross back this week after he missed the last three games with a toe injury suffered in the season opener. Seattle's bye week could allow Cross, left guard Damien Lewis (ankle), cornerback Tre Brown (concussion) and defensive tackle Jarran Reed (shin) to all make it back against the Bengals.
Defensive back Coby Bryant (toe) and right guard Phil Haynes (calf) will be evaluated later in the week.
"We're hoping that this will be a really productive week for returning a few guys and so we'll see how it goes," Carroll said.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
[Do you want more great stories delivered right to you? Here's how you can create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow your favorite leagues, teams and players and receive a personalized newsletter in your inbox daily.]
-
2024 NFL mock draft: Bears transform their offense with top two picks
2023 NFL WR rankings: Justin Jefferson leads loaded list of top 10 receivers
2023 NFL Thanksgiving Games: Schedule, teams, how to watch
-
2023-24 NFL playoff picture, bracket, schedule
2023 NFL Power Rankings, Week 5: Bills make a statement, Giants freefalling
2024 Super Bowl odds: San Francisco 49ers, Kansas City Chiefs new co-favorites
-
The NFL (Taylor’s Version): Every NFL team as a Taylor Swift song
Monday Night Football highlights: Seahawks defense smothers Giants
NFL top-10 rankings: 49ers stay on top; Chiefs, Eagles creep up; Dolphins tumble
-
2024 NFL mock draft: Bears transform their offense with top two picks
2023 NFL WR rankings: Justin Jefferson leads loaded list of top 10 receivers
2023 NFL Thanksgiving Games: Schedule, teams, how to watch
-
2023-24 NFL playoff picture, bracket, schedule
2023 NFL Power Rankings, Week 5: Bills make a statement, Giants freefalling
2024 Super Bowl odds: San Francisco 49ers, Kansas City Chiefs new co-favorites
-
The NFL (Taylor’s Version): Every NFL team as a Taylor Swift song
Monday Night Football highlights: Seahawks defense smothers Giants
NFL top-10 rankings: 49ers stay on top; Chiefs, Eagles creep up; Dolphins tumble