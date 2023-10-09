Seattle Seahawks
Seahawks expect to have Jamal Adams, several others back in time to face Bengals
Published Oct. 9, 2023

The Seattle Seahawks expect safety Jamal Adams to be cleared from the concussion protocol in the next couple of days and to play this week against Cincinnati, coach Pete Carroll said Monday.

The Seahawks returned from their bye week with a light practice to begin their preparations for the Bengals. Adams did not participate, but Carroll said the hope is he'll be back on the field in a couple of days.

"He's on the final stage, coming up, getting cleared and a pretty promising thought that he will be cleared (Tuesday)," Carroll said.

Adams played in his first game in more than a year last Monday when Seattle beat the New York Giants 24-3. But his return from a torn quadriceps tendon suffered in the 2022 season opener lasted less than a quarter after he suffered a concussion while making a tackle on New York quarterback Daniel Jones.

Adams had to be helped off the field and after being examined in a tent on the sideline was seen yelling at the unaffiliated on-field neurologist who assisted in the concussion diagnosis before being taken to the locker room.

Adams later apologized for his outburst, saying, "I wasn't myself." Carroll said Adams should be cut a little slack for the situation.

"He's come back out of it and I think he's done the very classy thing and how he's handled it from that point," Carroll said.

Seattle may also get starting left tackle Charles Cross back this week after he missed the last three games with a toe injury suffered in the season opener. Seattle's bye week could allow Cross, left guard Damien Lewis (ankle), cornerback Tre Brown (concussion) and defensive tackle Jarran Reed (shin) to all make it back against the Bengals.

Defensive back Coby Bryant (toe) and right guard Phil Haynes (calf) will be evaluated later in the week.

"We're hoping that this will be a really productive week for returning a few guys and so we'll see how it goes," Carroll said.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Jamal Adams
Seattle Seahawks
National Football League

