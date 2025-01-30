National Football League Scouts missed on Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts — how Chiefs', Eagles' big bets paid off Updated Jan. 30, 2025 6:22 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts were not universally hailed as franchise quarterbacks during their pre-draft processes, but the duo is enjoying the last laugh as they square off for a Super Bowl LVII rematch in Super Bowl LIX.

Though significant time has passed since skeptics scribbled harsh critiques of Mahomes and Hurts in various scouting reports and pre-draft analyses, the duo have compiled 89-23 and 46-20 career records as starters, respectively. Moreover, they have rewritten the NFL record book as spectacular playmakers with unique playing styles.

As a longtime NFL scout, the success enjoyed by a pair of unorthodox quarterbacks has changed how I view the position and what it takes to succeed in an ultra-competitive league. Despite the flaws that overshadowed their evaluations, Mahomes and Hurts have flourished due to their respective coaches' willingness to adapt their schemes to their QB1's talents.

Before we delve into those details, it is important to understand how Mahomes and Hurts were viewed during the pre-draft process.

Reid reinvents himself

The two-time league MVP left Texas Tech hailed as an immensely talented gunslinger with exceptional improvisational skills and unlimited range as a passer. Though Mahomes' sandlot game led to a spate of turnovers that concerned some coaches and evaluators, he played with a swagger and fearlessness that helped his overmatched squad compete with the heavyweights in the Big 12.

Given his spectacular talent and ability to elevate a team of underdogs, Mahomes drew comparisons to Jay Cutler based on their similarities as "boom-or-bust" gunslingers leading lightweight programs in premier conferences. While some might scoff at that comparison now, Cutler became a Pro Bowler during a 12-year career in which he showcased the "flashes" that prompted the Broncos to select him with the No. 11 overall pick in the 2006 Draft.

If developing into a Pro Bowler was viewed as Mahomes' floor, a coach with a vivid imagination and extensive experience grooming gunslingers could see the Texas Tech product as a potential superstar in the right system. Andy Reid's time nurturing Brett Favre into a three-time MVP might have convinced him that he could transform a raw, improvisational wizard into an unstoppable touchdown machine. Thus, it made sense that the Chiefs took such a big swing to acquire Mahomes, trading up from No. 27 to No. 10 in the 2017 Draft.

Considering Reid's success in developing Donovan McNabb into a six-time Pro Bowler while also helping a handful of unheralded quarterback prospects (e.g. AJ Feeley, Koy Detmer and Kevin Kolb) excel as emergency fill-ins in Philadelphia, the jolly quarterback guru followed an established blueprint to help Mahomes grow into an all-time great.

Eagles let it fly

Part of that history in Philadelphia might have guided the Eagles when they identified Hurts as a potential franchise quarterback amid their commitment to becoming a "quarterback factory." The desire to create a pipeline of passers and playmakers prompted general manager Howie Roseman and then-head coach Doug Pederson to invest a 2020 second-round pick in Hurts to back up Carson Wentz, despite the fact he was coming off three consecutive strong seasons.

The move paid immediate dividends when the veteran Wentz struggled just a few months later, while Hurts showed promise upon stepping in as QB1. As a collegian, the former Alabama/Oklahoma standout reminded me of a young Dak Prescott, his rugged game mixing a physical running style with an unrefined set of pocket passing skills. Though his intangibles rated off the charts, questions persisted about whether Hurts could develop into a high-end dual-threat who could win inside and outside the pocket.

Credit Nick Sirianni and his staff for putting together a playbook littered with collegiate concepts, including RPOs and designed quarterback runs, accentuating Hurts' talents as a powerful runner and playmaker. In addition, the Eagles implemented a passing game that featured two-man reads and isolation concepts that complemented the team's power-based rushing attack.

The decision to feature a non-traditional offensive approach enabled Hurts to become an elite player with an unorthodox game, and is perhaps an underappreciated factor in the Eagles reaching their second Super Bowl in three seasons.

A new era

Like it or not, the league is dominated by quarterbacks with unconventional games. Mahomes and Hurts join Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson and Jayden Daniels as dual-threat playmakers with winning pedigrees. While their success can be attributed to their talent, determination, and relentless work ethic, the adaptability of their respective coaches has helped them lead winning programs.

Mahomes, a three-time Super Bowl champ with a potential three-peat on the horizon, has likely been the biggest beneficiary of the radical philosophical change. Reid's willingness to discard his traditional West Coast offense playbook in favor of a hybrid spread offense that better showcased his QB1's magical talents reflects how more coaches are willing to adapt to their players' talents instead of plugging them into a rigid system.

With Sirianni also willing to think outside the box when building an offense around a franchise quarterback, Super Bowl LIX represents a chance for the football world to embrace different types of playmakers at the most important position in the game. Given the individual and collective success of Mahomes and Hurts, the trend of unorthodox quarterbacks dominating the game will continue in 2025 and beyond.

Bucky Brooks is an NFL analyst for FOX Sports. He also breaks down the game for NFL Network and as a cohost of the "Moving the Sticks" podcast. Follow him on Twitter @BuckyBrooks .

