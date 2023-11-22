San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks: Prediction, odds, picks
The San Francisco 49ers (7-3) and Seattle Seahawks (6-4) will meet in a matchup of two division rivals. The 49ers are solid favorites, expected to win by at least a touchdown (currently -7).
The Seahawks were defeated by the Los Angeles Rams 17-16 in their latest game, while the 49ers scored a 27-14 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in their Week 11 matchup.
Here's everything you need to know about the matchup between the 49ers and Seahawks — the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and an expert pick from Will Hill.
49ers vs. Seahawks Odds & Betting Lines
|Favorite
|Spread
|Favorite Spread Odds
|Underdog Spread Odds
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|49ers
|-7
|-110
|-110
|42.5
|-110
|-110
49ers vs. Seahawks Prediction & Pick
- Pick ATS: San Francisco (-7)
- Pick OU: Over (42.5)
- Prediction: San Francisco 27 - Seattle 17
Pick via FOX Sports Betting Expert Will Hill
This is another example of the point spread being a touch too high for my liking, so let’s stick with what’s working and play the Under in a prime-time game. The Under in prime-time games this season is a remarkable 27-8 (77 percent).
The Seahawks are beat up on offense, with quarterback Geno Smith and running back Ken Walker both gimpy and questionable to play. Even if Smith can play, it’s likely he’s not 100% healthy, and if he can’t play, Drew Lock would get the nod. Either way, I don’t see the Seahawks lighting up the scoreboard.
The 49ers will recognize the Seahawks inability to move the ball, and at some point become conservative and protect the ball on offense. Unders have been the way to go this season, so let’s stick with what’s working.
PICK: Under 43.5 points scored by both teams combined
How to Watch San Francisco vs. Seattle
- Game Date: Thursday, November 23, 2023
- Time: 8:20 PM ET
- Venue: Lumen Field
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- TV: Watch on NBC
49ers vs. Seahawks Recent Matchups
- Over their last five meetings, San Francisco has tallied four wins versus Seattle.
- Seattle has been outscored by 48 points in its last five tilts versus San Francisco.
San Francisco Betting Info
- San Francisco has played 10 games, posting five wins against the spread.
- The 49ers have covered the spread twice this season (2-4 ATS) when playing as at least 7-point favorites.
- San Francisco games this year have gone over the total in four out of 10 opportunities (40%).
- When playing as moneyline favorites, the 49ers are 7-3 (winning 70% of the time).
- San Francisco is 4-2 (winning 66.7% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -310 or shorter.
- The 49ers have a 75.6% chance to win this contest, based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
49ers Stats
|Stat
|Average (Total)
|Rank
|Pass yards
|254.3 (2,543)
|8
|Rush yards
|132.7 (1,327)
|6
|Points scored
|27.9 (279)
|5
|Pass yards against
|221.4 (2,214)
|15
|Rush yards against
|81.4 (814)
|3
|Points allowed
|15.7 (157)
|1
San Francisco's Key Players
Offense
- On the ground, Christian McCaffrey averages 4.7 yards per attempt (ninth in the NFL) and 82.5 yards per game for 825 total rushing yards (first in the NFL). He has scored nine rushing touchdowns this season.
- He's also hauled in 43 passes (on 52 targets) for 364 receiving yards with five touchdowns. He's averaging 36.4 receving yards and 4.3 catches per game.
- Brock Purdy has 2,662 passing yards (sixth in the NFL), 18 touchdowns (fifth in the NFL) and five interceptions this year. He has completed 70.2% of his passes, averaging 266.2 yards per game and 9.7 per attempt.
- He has also rushed for 121 yards (third on the 49ers) and added two touchdowns on the ground, while averaging 12.1 rushing yards per game.
- In nine games played, Brandon Aiyuk is averaging 92.3 yards and 4.8 receptions per game to total 831 receiving yards (10th in the NFL) and 43 catches. He's been targeted 61 times, and has four receiving touchdowns.
- George Kittle averages 4.3 receptions and 64.8 yards per game, and has 648 total receiving yards and 43 catches. He's gotten 56 total targets, and has caught five touchdown passes.
Defense
- On the defensive side, Fred Warner has 90 tackles, 5.0 TFL, 2.5 sacks, and three interceptions in 2023.
- Dre Greenlaw has 71 tackles, 5.0 TFL, and 1.5 sacks this season.
- Nick Bosa has totaled 28 tackles, 7.0 TFL, and 5.5 sacks this year.
- So far this season, Charvarius Ward has 46 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and two interceptions. He's fifth on the 49ers in tackles.
Seattle Betting Info
- Seattle is 5-4-1 against the spread this year.
- Seattle's games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under four times this year.
- The Seahawks have entered the game as underdogs four times this season and won once.
- Seattle has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +250.
- The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 28.6% chance of a victory for the Seahawks.
Seahawks Stats
|Stat
|Average (Total)
|Rank
|Pass yards
|230.8 (2,308)
|13
|Rush yards
|96.6 (966)
|25
|Points scored
|21.6 (216)
|16
|Pass yards against
|233.0 (2,330)
|21
|Rush yards against
|112.6 (1,126)
|19
|Points allowed
|21.8 (218)
|19
Seattle's Key Players
Offense
- Through 10 games played this year, Geno Smith has amassed 2,404 passing yards, while throwing 12 touchdowns against seven interceptions and completing 65.3% of his attempts.
- Kenneth Walker III has 613 rushing yards (leading the Seahawks and 10th in the NFL) and six rushing touchdowns, while averaging 61.3 yards per game and 4.1 per attempt (18th in the NFL).
- Walker has also collected 173 receiving yards (17.3 per game) on 17 catches (1.7 per game). He's been targeted 23 times and has caught one touchdown pass.
- D.K. Metcalf has put up 646 receiving yards and three touchdowns on 40 receptions, while being targeted 71 times on the season.
- Tyler Lockett has 545 receiving yards and four touchdowns from 51 receptions after getting 74 targets.
Defense
- Bobby Wagner has recorded 2.5 sacks (fifth on the Seahawks) to go with 5.0 TFL and 105 tackles over 10 games in 2023.
- Jordyn Brooks' stats include 83 tackles, 7.0 TFL, 3.5 sacks, and two passes defended.
- In the 2023 campaign, Devon Witherspoon has 52 tackles, 3.0 TFL, three sacks, and one interception in nine games.
- Boye Mafe's stats include 32 tackles, 7.0 TFL, seven sacks, and three passes defended in nine games
