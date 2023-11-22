National Football League Saints legend Drew Brees: I only throw left-handed now Updated Nov. 22, 2023 2:24 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Drew Brees is one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history, but apparently, his mechanics have made a complete 180-degree turn.

"I'll let you in on a little fact. I don't throw with my right arm anymore. My right arm does not work. So, when I throw in the backyard right now, I throw left-handed," Brees said on Tuesday's edition of ESPN's "Greeny."

"I can play pickleball because it's below the waist, but anything above my shoulder I have a hard time with," Brees added. He also referenced a dislocated shoulder he suffered while playing for the San Diego Chargers in 2005, which he says put him on a "fast track to a degenerative shoulder and all kind of arthritic changes."

Brees spent the first five seasons of his NFL career with the Chargers (2001-05) — who selected him with the No. 32 pick in the 2001 draft out of Purdue — before signing with the New Orleans Saints for the 2006 season. He went on to spend the rest of his career in New Orleans (2006-20), highlighted by winning Super Bowl XLIV and claiming the Super Bowl MVP.

Brees finished his NFL career with 80,358 passing yards (second in NFL history), 571 passing touchdowns (second) and 7,142 passes completed (second). He led the league in passing yards seven times, completion percentage six times and passing touchdowns four times. Brees surpassed 5,000 passing yards five times.

As for his college days, Brees' best campaign at Purdue was 1998 — his first as the school's full-time starter — when he threw for 3,753 yards and 36 touchdowns. He was the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year in 1998 and 2000, and Purdue's starting quarterback from 1998-2000.

Brees was a 13-time Pro Bowler and one-time All-Pro.

