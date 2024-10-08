National Football League Saints' Derek Carr expected to miss 'multiple games' due to oblique injury Updated Oct. 8, 2024 6:26 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr will miss "multiple games" due to an oblique injury, NFL Network reported Tuesday.

Carr suffered the injury in the fourth quarter of New Orleans' 26-13 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs and didn't return. Jake Haener took over for Carr at quarterback.

"It wasn't even the hit, honestly. It was just when I dropped back and torqued to throw … I asked if there was anything we could do about it and there was not enough time," Carr said about the oblique injury on Monday night, according to the Associated Press.

ADVERTISEMENT

Carr, 33, is in his second season with the Saints and the second of a four-year, $150 million deal.

With Carr out, New Orleans has the second-year Haener and rookie Spencer Rattler in its quarterback room.

Chiefs beat Saints 26-13; are they the best team in the NFL?

As for games that Carr will likely miss, the Saints host the NFC South-rival Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app) on Sunday and then host the Denver Broncos on the ensuing Thursday in what will be head coach Sean Payton's return to New Orleans. Payton was the Saints' head coach from 2006-21, highlighted by them winning Super Bowl XLIV.

Carr finished the loss to the Chiefs with 165 passing yards, two passing touchdowns and one interception. On the season, Carr has totaled 989 passing yards, eight passing touchdowns, four interceptions and a 100.7 passer rating, while completing 70.3% of his passes.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience National Football League New Orleans Saints Derek Carr

share