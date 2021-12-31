Seattle Seahawks Could Sunday mark Russell Wilson's final home game in Seattle? 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Russell Wilson has endured one of the worst singular seasons of his career in 2021.

It has been a campaign marred by calamity for the eight-time Pro Bowler.

He has been sidelined, missing three games after sustaining an injury to his right middle finger that required surgery. He has also been subpar from an individual standpoint, registering the third-lowest touchdown percentage of his career (5.2% of his throws have gone for six). Finally, he has just 112 passing first downs with two games to go (his career low is 153 in his rookie season).

On top of that, the Seattle Seahawks have been abysmal as a unit in the midst of their quarterback's struggles.

The squad will miss the playoffs for just the second time in Wilson's career (2017), and 2021 will also mark the second time that a Wilson-led regime failed to reach the 10-win threshold (the team had nine wins in '17).

The Seahawks' 305.2 yards per game are fourth-fewest in the league, and defensively, they are allowing 385.5 yards per game, second-most in the NFL.

After being thrust into the center of this past offseason's rumor mill following reports of his dissatisfaction with Seattle's draft and trade priorities, Wilson's name has again surfaced at the forefront of the news cycle.

Last year, he squashed rumblings that he wanted to be traded. This season, his voice has been relatively quiet in the media.

But this week, Wilson offered a bit of insight into his mental state as he preps for the team's final home game of the season.

"I know for me, personally, I hope it's not my last game [in Seattle], but at the same time, I know it won't be my last game in the NFL. So I'm just focused on today and getting better today. That's my focus, and that's my goal. I love this city, and I love this moment. I love these guys. We've got to make sure we get better today. That's the only thing that matters."

With the Seahawks' season all but over, is it possible that Wilson is indeed on his way out? And if he does want to stay, where did that unsolicited soliloquy come from?

In Chris Broussard's mind, it's because Wilson's statement couldn't have been further from the truth.

"I don't believe him when he says, ‘I hope this is not my last game in Seattle,’" Broussard said Friday on "First Things First."

"Why did you even bring it up? We know the three teams are out there –– the Broncos, Saints and Giants –– that he would waive his no-trade clause for. That had to come from his agent. A lot of people think Seattle would want to move Russ. I think he's being disingenuous."

Broussard also said that if Wilson wants a fresh start, it could be best for him to pursue it in Seattle, if management is willing to make some changes on the sideline.

Chris Broussard: If it's Russell Wilson or Pete Carroll, I'm going with Russ I FIRST THINGS FIRST Chris Broussard talks Russell Wilson's future in Seattle after the Seahawks' quarterback said he was unsure if Sunday's matchup with the Detroit Lions would be his last game in Seattle.

Nick Wright agreed with Broussard in regard to Wilson's statements.

"He's answering a totally different question, then comes back and is like, ‘By the way, I hope it’s not my last game in Seattle.' It's a ludicrous thing to say because it's totally dependent on what you want. Russell Wilson has a no-trade clause.

"Unless he's a total phony, which I think is a possibility, then this should be the end of it."

If Wilson were to leave Seattle at the end of the season, the Seahawks would officially be in rebuild mode, while some other NFL team would hitch its wagon to a future Hall of Famer.

You know what they say (in the Pacific Northwest): When it rains, it pours.

Get more from Seattle Seahawks Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.