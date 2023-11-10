National Football League Roquan Smith, Ravens defense leading the way for Baltimore's 7-2 start Published Nov. 10, 2023 2:35 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The Baltimore Ravens (7-2) host the Cleveland Browns (5-3) on Sunday (1 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app) in what figures to be yet another AFC North grudge match.

Long-time FOX Sports play-by-play announcer Kenny Albert, who will be on the call for the game alongside Jonathan Vilma, discussed the nature of the storied rivalry on the latest edition of "The NFL on FOX Podcast."

"It's a rivalry that has lived on through the years," Albert said. "John Harbaugh — since taking over the Ravens — has dominated the Browns, 25-6, … but they all love playing in these games. They feel like playoff games no matter which teams in this division get together."

Baltimore is on a tear of late, winning each of its past four games. Two of those wins included blowing out the Detroit Lions, 38-6, and the Seattle Seahawks, 37-3, at home.

While Lamar Jackson, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill headline the NFL's best rushing attack (the Ravens are averaging a league-best 160.3 rushing yards per game), it's Baltimore's defense that has been its backbone.

"[Safety] Geno Stone is leading the league in interceptions with six," Albert added. "He has a pick in four straight games. He's having a terrific season for the Ravens. You look at what they've done since they acquired [linebacker] Roquan Smith from the [Chicago] Bears last year … they've allowed the fewest points per game and the fewest yards per game."

Smith has totaled 87 combined tackles, 1.5 sacks and five passes defended this season. The Ravens acquired Smith from the Bears — which selected him with the eighth overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft out of Georgia — at the 2022 trade deadline, and he compiled 86 combined tackles, two sacks and one interception across the nine regular-season games that he appeared in for them. Baltimore signed Smith to a five-year, $100 million deal in January.

On the whole, Baltimore's defense is surrendering just 170.7 passing yards (second in the NFL), 91.9 rushing yards (eighth), 262.6 total yards (second) and 13.8 points (first) per game. Defensive tackle Justin Madubuike has logged 7.5 sacks, linebacker Patrick Queen has 75 combined tackles and 3.5 sacks to his name and fellow linebacker Kyle Van Noy has a pair of two-sack performances over the Ravens' last three games.

Meanwhile, Cleveland also boasts one of the NFL's elite defenses, as it's surrendering just 234.8 total yards (first) and 17.4 points (third) per game.

Baltimore won the first matchup between these two teams earlier in the year, 28-3, though Cleveland was without starting quarterback Deshaun Watson. They split the 2021 and 2022 season series.

