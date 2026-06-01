Reunion In New York: WR Odell Beckham Jr. Reportedly Agrees To Deal With Giants

Odell Beckham Jr. is going back to his first professional home.

The wide receiver has agreed to a deal with the New York Giants, according to multiple reports. The terms of Beckham's deal with New York are unknown, but he visited the Giants on Monday. New York also reportedly agreed to terms on a contract with wide receiver Braxton Berrios earlier in the day.

Beckham's return to the Giants had been months in the making. New Giants head coach John Harbaugh, who coached Beckham for a season with the Ravens, told reporters at the owners meeting in March that the team was open to signing Beckham. In those comments, Harbaugh also shared that he and Beckham had remained in contact even after the wide receiver left Baltimore at the end of the 2023 season.

A few weeks later, Beckham had a workout with the Giants and underwent a physical for the team. While a deal didn't culminate then, it was apparent that New York's interest in reuniting with Beckham was real.

This past week created an urgency for the Giants to add at wide receiver. Wide receiver Gunner Olszewski tore his Achilles during New York's organized team activities (OTAs) session on Friday, thinning the Giants' depth at the position. Star wide receiver Malik Nabers is returning from an ACL tear that ended his second season early, and Darius Slayton is rehabbing from a core injury. New York also lost productive wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson in free agency this offseason, but signed veterans Darnell Mooney and Calvin Austin. The Giants used a third-round pick on Notre Dame wide receiver Malachi Fields as well.

Beckham, 33, didn't play in the NFL in the 2025 season, remaining unsigned for the entire year following a stint with the Miami Dolphins, as he was also suspended six games for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing drugs. However, he had expressed an interest in playing again multiple times this offseason.

Beckham emerged as one of the NFL's top receivers during his Giants tenure. After being taken by New York with the 12th overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, Beckham quickly set Giants and NFL records. He won Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2014, logging 1,305 receiving yards and making his memorable one-handed grab that season. He also tied Lance Alworth for the NFL record for the fewest games needed to reach 4,000 career receiving yards, as he had at least 1,300 receiving yards in each of his first three seasons.

But Beckham's dominance never translated into consistent success for the Giants. They reached the postseason only once in his five-year tenure with the team, causing New York to trade Beckham to the Cleveland Browns in 2019 as part of a rebuild.

Now, Beckham will join another rebuilding Giants squad that is hoping to get back into the postseason for the first time in four years.