Return of the Back: Why the demise of the RB was greatly exaggerated

If Mark Twain had scouted the NFL, he would have suggested that the demise of the running back would have been greatly exaggerated based on the resurgence of the position in 2024. The renewed commitment to the running game has helped workhorse runners re-emerge as marquee pieces of the offensive puzzle.

This season, the league finished with 16 1,000-yard rushers, with six players totaling at least 300 rushing attempts. With 13 players tallying at least 10 rushing scores, running backs are no longer considered second-class citizens in the football world.

Perhaps the renaissance started in the offseason when teams dropped big money on Saquon Barkley (who finished 100 yards shy of tying the NFL's single-season rushing record), Derrick Henry (1,921 rushing yards, 16 TDs) and Josh Jacobs (1,329 rushing yards, 15 TDs) to take over as RB1s in Philadelphia, Baltimore, and Green Bay, respectively. The trio combined for three rushing titles before 2024, but the football world questioned whether the veterans would be worth the hefty investment based on the so-called devaluation of the position in NFL circles.

Given their individual and collective success and that of Joe Mixon (1,016 rush yards, 11 touchdowns in 14 games), it is easy to surmise the running back position is alive and well with a group of old heads crushing it as lead backs. The veterans displayed the skill and stamina to handle a heavy workload (20-plus carries), while also displaying the big-play potential every offensive coordinator covets in an RB1.

Despite the success of the veterans, the youngsters have also re-established running backs as premier pieces of the offensive puzzle. Jahmyr Gibbs, Bijan Robinson, Kyren Williams and Bucky Irving have sparked their respective teams with their do-it-all playmaker skills. Gibbs and Robinson, in particular, validated their status as first-round draft picks with their spectacular playmaking ability inside and outside of the backfield.

Gibbs finished with 20 total touchdowns, showcasing explosive skills as a runner-receiver and versatile playmaker for the Lions. Though skeptics questioned the wisdom of general manager Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell when they selected the former Alabama standout with the 12th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the 5-foot-9, 200-pounder has been a big play machine with 13 runs of at least 20 yards and six receptions of 20-plus yards.

Not to be outdone, Robinson posted gaudy numbers as the Atlanta Falcons' designated playmaker, with 1,887 scrimmage yards and 17 explosive plays (14 rushing and three receiving). The eighth overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft has been as advertised as a playmaking demon with RB1 and WR2 skills.

With few defenses featuring linebackers and/or safeties with the speed and athleticism to match Gibbs or Robinson out of the backfield, the opportunity to feature a "cheat code" player as the No.1 option appeals to play callers intent on utilizing a balanced but explosive approach.

Considering how defensive coordinators adapted the league's pass-centric shift by featuring more light boxes with two-deep safeties, the re-emergence of the running backs as primary playmakers is part of a trend designed to counter defensive tactics prevalent throughout the league.

Looking ahead to the 2025 offseason, the return of the running back could be in full effect with a draft class loaded with premier talent, including Boise State's Ashton Jeanty. The Heisman Trophy finalist is a do-it-all playmaker with the speed, quickness, and burst to take it the distance as a runner or receiver. As an undisputable first-round prospect with top-10 talent, Jeanty could be the next star running back to take the league by storm.

With a slate of playoff games on the horizon featuring the likes of talented playmakers such as Barkley, Henry, Jacobs and Gibbs in the backfield, the return of the running back is here to stay.

Bucky Brooks is an NFL analyst for FOX Sports. He also breaks down the game for NFL Network and as a cohost of the "Moving the Sticks" podcast. Follow him on Twitter @BuckyBrooks.

