National Football League
Reports: Giants trade WR Kadarius Toney to Chiefs
National Football League

Reports: Giants trade WR Kadarius Toney to Chiefs

19 mins ago

Kadarius Toney entered the NFL with a reputation of being one of the fastest, most elusive playmakers in the league. Just seven weeks into his second NFL season, Toney is on the move.

According to multiple reports, the New York Giants have traded the 2021 first-round pick to the Kansas City Chiefs in exchange for a pair of draft picks.

Toney was one of five wide receivers selected in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, joining Ja'Marr Chase (5), Jaylen Waddle (6), DeVonta Smith (10), and Rashod Bateman (27). He put together a solid rookie campaign, hauling in 39 catches for 420 yards in 10 games with the Giants.

This year has been a struggle for the talented playmaker out of Florida. Toney has appeared in only two games this season while tending to injuries to both of his hamstrings. He hasn't practiced in any fashion since Oct. 5. In those two games, he has recorded two catches, while adding 23 yards on the ground.

Toney joins a Chiefs wide receiver group that includes JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Mecole Hardman, Skyy Moore and Justin Watson. Only Smith-Schuster and Valdes-Scantling have topped 80 receiving yards in a game this season.

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
Bookmakers' thoughts on Ohio State-Penn State, Commanders-Colts; Gambling nuggets
National Football League

Bookmakers' thoughts on Ohio State-Penn State, Commanders-Colts; Gambling nuggets

25 mins ago
Chiefs, Eagles, Bills stand atop Nick Wright's Week 8 NFL Tiers
National Football League

Chiefs, Eagles, Bills stand atop Nick Wright's Week 8 NFL Tiers

1 hour ago
Rams, Bengals look to reclaim Super form: Peter Schrager's Cheat Sheet
National Football League

Rams, Bengals look to reclaim Super form: Peter Schrager's Cheat Sheet

1 hour ago
Dolphins CB Kader Kohou’s NFL story starts with winning a visa lottery
Miami Dolphins

Dolphins CB Kader Kohou’s NFL story starts with winning a visa lottery

2 hours ago
NFL Week 8: Predictions, analysis, key matchups and stats for every game
National Football League

NFL Week 8: Predictions, analysis, key matchups and stats for every game

4 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB HighlightsNFL Player News NFL Player News
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes