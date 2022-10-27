National Football League Reports: Giants trade WR Kadarius Toney to Chiefs 19 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Kadarius Toney entered the NFL with a reputation of being one of the fastest, most elusive playmakers in the league. Just seven weeks into his second NFL season, Toney is on the move.

According to multiple reports, the New York Giants have traded the 2021 first-round pick to the Kansas City Chiefs in exchange for a pair of draft picks.

Toney was one of five wide receivers selected in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, joining Ja'Marr Chase (5), Jaylen Waddle (6), DeVonta Smith (10), and Rashod Bateman (27). He put together a solid rookie campaign, hauling in 39 catches for 420 yards in 10 games with the Giants.

This year has been a struggle for the talented playmaker out of Florida. Toney has appeared in only two games this season while tending to injuries to both of his hamstrings. He hasn't practiced in any fashion since Oct. 5. In those two games, he has recorded two catches, while adding 23 yards on the ground.

Toney joins a Chiefs wide receiver group that includes JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Mecole Hardman, Skyy Moore and Justin Watson. Only Smith-Schuster and Valdes-Scantling have topped 80 receiving yards in a game this season.

