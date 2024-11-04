National Football League
Report: Raiders fire offensive coordinator Luke Getsy
National Football League

Report: Raiders fire offensive coordinator Luke Getsy

Published Nov. 4, 2024 12:02 a.m. ET

The Las Vegas Raiders have fired offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, per a report from NFL Media.

Getsy was nine games into his tenure in Las Vegas, during which the Raiders went 2-7 and ranked 29th in the NFL in total offense. 

Las Vegas has used three quarterbacks this season — Gardner Minshew and Desmond Ridder, who both played in Sunday's 41-24 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, and second-year QB Aidan O'Connell, who is currently on the injured reserve with a broken thumb. The Raiders also dealt superstar wide receiver Davante Adams to the New York Jets last month after Adams requested a trade.

ADVERTISEMENT

Getsy was hired in the offseason after spending two years as the Chicago Bears' offensive coordinator with mixed results. He was previously the quarterbacks coach and pass game coordinator for the Green Bay Packers, helping Aaron Rodgers to back-to-back NFL MVP awards in 2020 and 2021.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott reportedly won't play vs. Falcons for disciplinary reasons

Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott reportedly won't play vs. Falcons for disciplinary reasons

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and Tournaments2024 NFL Power Rankings Image 2024 NFL Power Rankings2024 World Series Image 2024 World SeriesNFL Scores NFL Scores
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes