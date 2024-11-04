National Football League Report: Raiders fire offensive coordinator Luke Getsy Published Nov. 4, 2024 12:02 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Las Vegas Raiders have fired offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, per a report from NFL Media.

Getsy was nine games into his tenure in Las Vegas, during which the Raiders went 2-7 and ranked 29th in the NFL in total offense.

Las Vegas has used three quarterbacks this season — Gardner Minshew and Desmond Ridder, who both played in Sunday's 41-24 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, and second-year QB Aidan O'Connell, who is currently on the injured reserve with a broken thumb. The Raiders also dealt superstar wide receiver Davante Adams to the New York Jets last month after Adams requested a trade.

Getsy was hired in the offseason after spending two years as the Chicago Bears' offensive coordinator with mixed results. He was previously the quarterbacks coach and pass game coordinator for the Green Bay Packers, helping Aaron Rodgers to back-to-back NFL MVP awards in 2020 and 2021.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

