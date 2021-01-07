National Football League The 2020 NFL On FOX Awards 50 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

While it's NFL playoff season, it's also award season.

The NFL on FOX social media team has put the power of the vote in your hands, opening categories such as Most Valuable Player, Offensive Rookie of the Year, Comeback Player of the Year, and even Best Social Team of the Year to the masses at the @NFLonFOX handle on Twitter.

Polls were open throughout the week, with voting coming to a close Thursday afternoon.

So tune in for the results show live on the NFL on FOX YouTube channel at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday, Jan. 7 and on FS1 at 11 p.m. ET!

For now, let's run through some of the categories and how the field was handicapped prior to the voting.

Note: All odds information provided by FOX Bet.

MOST VALUABLE PLAYER

The nominees: Josh Allen, Derrick Henry, Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers

The numbers: Green Bay Packers quarterback Rodgers was the prohibitive favorite at -2000, and it's not tough to see why. His 48 passing touchdowns lead the league, as does his 121.5 passer rating. Plus, he's only thrown five interceptions this season, the fewest of any other nominee.

Allen made a late charge to come in at +1000 after a career year with the Buffalo Bills saw him throw for 37 touchdowns and rush for eight more. Mahomes (+1200) powered the Kansas City Chiefs to a 15-1 record ⁠— and the AFC's top seed ⁠— before taking a rest in the season finale. Finally, Mr. 2K himself, Henry (+5000) capped his best season with the Tennessee Titans with 2,027 rushing yards at an average of 126.7 yards per game.

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

The nominees: Aaron Donald, Myles Garrett, Xavien Howard, TJ Watt

The numbers: With a league-leading 15 sacks in 15 games, Watt's been tearing it up with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He's also atop the league with 23 tackles for a loss and 41 quarterback hits, all of which contribute to him being priced at -215.

Donald (+205), a terror on the interior for the Los Angeles Rams, has 13.5 sacks for the season while Garrett (+2000) has 12 from his defensive end spot in 14 games with the Cleveland Browns. Howard (+750) is a somewhat under-the-radar play. A ballhawk this season for the Miami Dolphins, Howard tied a franchise record with 10 picks this season.

DEFENSIVE ROOKIE OF THE YEAR

The nominees: Jeremy Chinn, Patrick Queen, Antoine Winfield Jr., Chase Young

The numbers: Young (-375) has made headlines all season since the Washington Football Team picked him No. 2 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft, perhaps none bigger than when he called out Tom Brady earlier this week. Young racked up 7.5 sacks across 15 games in his debut campaign, leading the rookie class.

Chinn (+250) is the second-favorite in the books. Chinn's most impressive game came against the Minnesota Vikings, when the Carolina Panthers safety recorded back-to-back scoop-and-score touchdowns. Winfield Jr. proved to be a do-it-all player from the cornerback position for the Buccaneers, racking up three sacks, one interception and six passes broken up. Meanwhile, Queen managed to put up 10 quarterback hits, three sacks and register 105 total tackles as a linebacker for the Baltimore Ravens.

OFFENSIVE ROOKIE OF THE YEAR

The nominees: Justin Herbert, Justin Jefferson, James Robinson, Tua Tagovailoa

The numbers: Herbert appears to be the runaway favorite for the Los Angeles Chargers at -1600. Though he only posted a 6-9 record in his debut season, he managed to set a number of individual records along the way. Not only did he set the rookie TD passing record, but his 36 total touchdowns are the most in a rookie's single season, four better than Cam Newton's record of 32 set in 2011.

Jefferson (+800) also enjoyed a record-filled season with the Vikings, passing NFL icons such as Randy Moss and Anquan Boldin in his 88-catch, 1,400-yard rookie campaign. Bringing up the rear in the eyes on the sportsbook are Tagovailoa and Robinson, both priced at +3000.

COACH OF THE YEAR

The nominees: Mike Tomlin, Brian Flores, Kevin Stefanski, Sean McDermott

The numbers: In his fourth year at the helm in Buffalo, McDermott (+125) is building something special. Buffalo won the AFC East for the first time since 1995, and, not to mention, they have a fanbase that was named the best in all of football.

Another AFC East rival is also in the mix with Flores (+150) and the Dolphins. Miami went 5-11 in Flores' first season, then jumped all the way to 10-6 this year while juggling starting quarterbacks. Stefanski (+600) has had a memorable first year in Cleveland, guiding the Browns to the postseason for the first time in 18 years ⁠— although he won't be able to partake in their playoff matchup due to COVID-19 protocols. The elder statesmen of the group, Tomlin (+1600), led the 12-4 Steelers to yet another AFC North title, his seventh in 14 years.

COMEBACK PLAYER OF THE YEAR

The nominee: Alex Smith

The numbers: Smith's return made him a shoo-in for the Comeback Player of the Year award. After he went down with a horrific leg injury in 2018, Smith not only had to fight for his career, but also his life. Persistence and determination paid off for Smith, as he not only got back on the field but also helped steer Washington to the NFC East title with five touchdowns, five interceptions and 1,220 passing yards in six starts.

GAME OF THE YEAR

The nominees: Browns/Ravens (Week 14 | Highlights), Cowboys/Falcons (Week 2 | Highlights), Seahawks/Cardinals (Week 7 | Highlights), Bills/Cardinals (Week 10 | Highlights)

The numbers: We can't quantify these nominees, but we can give you the best highlights from each of them! Just click on the links for each nominee to relive the experience.

