Ravens players react to Lamar Jackson's contract extension

It's official — Lamar Jackson is staying with the Baltimore Ravens.

And his Ravens teammates could not be more thrilled.

Several Ravens players sounded off on Twitter following the news that Jackson has ended his long standoff with the team that drafted him by agreeing to a new five-year deal that is reportedly worth $260 million and $185 million guaranteed.

Jackson himself hinted at the deal on Twitter two days ago, and the Ravens alluded to that on Thursday.

Here's how Jackson's teammates reacted to the news:

Newly signed WR Odell Beckham Jr.

CB Marlon Humphrey

LB Patrick Queen

WR Rashod Bateman

FB Patrick Ricard

OL Ronnie Stanley

Players from across the NFL, including former Ravens WR Hollywood Brown, we're quick to react to the news as well.

Cardinals WR Hollywood Brown

Falcons DE Calais Campbell

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill

Seahawks S Quandre Diggs

Saints QB Derek Carr

Here are some other reactions from around the internet:

