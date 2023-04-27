National Football League
Ravens players react to Lamar Jackson's contract extension
National Football League

Ravens players react to Lamar Jackson's contract extension

Updated Apr. 27, 2023 6:06 p.m. ET

It's official — Lamar Jackson is staying with the Baltimore Ravens.

And his Ravens teammates could not be more thrilled.

Several Ravens players sounded off on Twitter following the news that Jackson has ended his long standoff with the team that drafted him by agreeing to a new five-year deal that is reportedly worth $260 million and $185 million guaranteed.

Jackson himself hinted at the deal on Twitter two days ago, and the Ravens alluded to that on Thursday.

Here's how Jackson's teammates reacted to the news:

Newly signed WR Odell Beckham Jr.

CB Marlon Humphrey

ADVERTISEMENT

LB Patrick Queen

WR Rashod Bateman

FB Patrick Ricard

OL Ronnie Stanley

Players from across the NFL, including former Ravens WR Hollywood Brown, we're quick to react to the news as well.

Cardinals WR Hollywood Brown

Falcons DE Calais Campbell

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill

Seahawks S Quandre Diggs

Saints QB Derek Carr

Here are some other reactions from around the internet:

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Lamar Jackson
Odell Beckham Jr.
Baltimore Ravens
share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Lamar Jackson's tenure as NFL's highest-paid player may not last long
Lamar Jackson's tenure as NFL's highest-paid player may not last long
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBWestminster Kennel Club Westminster Kennel ClubUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX BetUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR ScheduleUSFL Schedule Image USFL Schedule2023 NFL Draft Image 2023 NFL DraftNBA MVP Race Image NBA MVP RaceNBA Playoff Schedule Image NBA Playoff Schedule
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes