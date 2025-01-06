National Football League Ranking available NFL head coaching jobs: Patriots at top, Saints at bottom Updated Jan. 6, 2025 2:06 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

There are only 32 of these jobs in the world, and only a few of them open up each year. That alone makes it hard for anyone to turn down any offer to become an NFL head coach, especially if they don't have other options.

But that doesn't mean every job is a good one. In fact, even the candidates know that some of them are a lot better than others. Prospective coaches (and their agents) are generally looking for jobs that come with supportive, but unintrusive owners, and teams with a solid base of talent. A franchise quarterback is also usually a big need, too.

It's just hard to find all that in a team that likely lost enough to fire their last coach.

"Guys want these jobs, so it's hard to say no if any of them are offered," said one NFL agent who represents an array of coaches. "But sometimes you have to be picky. You don't want it to be a ‘one-and-done' situation or a short-term disaster because this might be your only chance. Every coach believes he can turn things around, but you have to make sure the ingredients for success are there."

So of the NFL head coaching jobs currently available, which ones have at least some of those ingredients? And which are the jobs that coaches with options would be smart to avoid?

Here's a ranking of the currently available head coaching jobs, with a look at the pros and cons for each of them. A list of probable candidates for those openings are listed, too.

1. New England Patriots

Pros: The presence of young quarterback Drake Maye might be the biggest advantage here after the promise he showed in his rookie season. There's not much else on the roster, but it is young and in the very early stages of rebuilding, which will give a new coach a chance to shape it his way. And it will be a huge help that they are currently projected to have more salary cap space than any team in the NFL in March — more than $130 million, per OverTheCap.com.

Cons: The new coach won't be the successor to Bill Belichick, but the shadow of one of the NFL's greatest coaches is long. More importantly, the expectations he established — being a perennial contender for two decades — are still there. And while owner Robert Kraft is generally respected and considered unintrusive, he just fired Jerod Mayo after only one year. That's a sign of impatience that could be a red flag.

Potential candidates: The overwhelming opinion inside the NFL is that this job belongs to former Titans coach (and former Patriots linebacker) Mike Vrabel if he wants it. They will also interview Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, who might be the only candidate who can challenge Vrabel for the job. Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores and Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury figure to be on a list that will surely prioritize previous experience.

2. Jacksonville Jaguars

Pros: Generally considered the most desirable potential opening before the Patriots joined the fray, the Jags offer a roster loaded with young talent, particularly on offense. It all revolves around a young franchise quarterback in Trevor Lawrence who is signed long-term. They don't have a ton of cap room ($42 million), but they also don't have a ton of holes. Injuries and underachieving have been their issue. Owner Shahid Khan has shown he'll do (and spend) what it takes to win. There's no state tax in Florida, so there's a financial bonus to working there. And while a new coach might not be around long enough to enjoy it, construction on a new stadium in Jacksonville is set to begin in 2026.

Cons: If general manager Trent Baalke isn't the least respected GM in NFL coaching circles, he's pretty close. Yet Khan said Baalke will be back in 2025. Even if the coach will now report directly to Khan, Baalke's presence isn't a plus. Also, if this is the team most ready to win now, the expectation will be to win now. There won't be much of a honeymoon. And coaches surely have noticed this collection of talent has gone 5-18 over the last 13 months. There was also some alarming regression in Lawrence's play this season.

Potential Candidates: This could finally be the landing spot for Ben Johnson if he decides to leave Detroit. They'll look at Mike Vrabel too, of course. Brian Flores and Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy are expected to be candidates. If they're not hung up on experience, Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken, Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver or Bucs offensive coordinator Liam Coen could be in the mix. A dark horse to watch: Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy if he hits free agency on Jan. 14.

3. Chicago Bears

Pros: They have the young quarterback in place in Caleb Williams, last year's No. 1 overall pick, and the league is sold on his talent, even though the production wasn't always there. There's also talent around him, particularly with a strong receiving corps. And they are projected to have about $80 million in salary cap space, so they'll be able to add more. The McCaskey family that owns the team generally stays out of the way and has shown patience. A new coach almost certainly can expect to last at least three years. And the Bears are a flagship franchise in the NFL. That matters to some.

Cons: There's a feeling that there's a power struggle brewing in the front office between team president Kevin Warren and GM Ryan Poles. It's too easy for a coach to get caught in that kind of crossfire. It doesn't help that currently, 2025 is the last year on Poles' contract, which puts a coach's long-term job security in question. And while coaches aren't necessarily going to shy away from this, the NFC North has become a minefield, and the Lions, Vikings and Packers don't look like they're going to fade much in the next few years. That could make early success difficult.

Potential candidates: Ben Johnson has long been thought to be their top target, but they're supposedly looking for a "leader" more than just an offensive mind. Johnson may fit, but so does Anthony Weaver, Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, and Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph. Former Seahawks coach Pete Carroll reportedly wants this job. Don't rule out former Commanders coach (and former Bears player and assistant coach) Ron Rivera either.

4. New York Jets

Pros: Former GM Joe Douglas didn't leave a complete mess. There's a lot of talent on this team. The defense is stacked with playmakers (DT Quinnen Williams, CB Sauce Gardner, and more). They have two terrific young skill players on offense too, in WR Garrett Wilson and RB Breece Hall. There's not a ton of cap room, but there are ways to clear more with some older and expendable players. Owner Woody Johnson has certainly shown he's willing to be bold and spend money to bring more players in. And working in New York offers a very high profile, if a coach likes that sort of thing.

Cons: Where to begin? Start with the fact there is no franchise quarterback in place and no clear path to getting one. Bringing Aaron Rodgers back would create headaches for a new staff, but even if they did, he's too old to build around. With no QB there's a worry that much of the team's young talent will be gone by the time the Jets are ready to win. And then there's Johnson, who has become even more meddlesome in recent years. It's not just the stories about his teenage son being involved in decisions or valuing players by their Madden ratings. It's how much he worries about what the media says about him and his team, and how that shapes his process. Oh, also there's currently no general manager in place. That's a dangerous unknown.

Potential candidates: They've already interviewed Mike Vrabel and Ron Rivera, and they're scheduled to meet with their former coach, Rex Ryan, this week. Their search is expected to be expansive and heavy on (but not limited to) experienced candidates. Expect Matt Nagy, Vance Joseph, Kliff Kingsbury, Brian Flores and Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith to be on the list. Aaron Glenn, a former Jet who is well-respected in the organization, will get an interview, too. They're also planning to talk with Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik, Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady and Bucs offensive coordinator Liam Coen. They've even put in a request to interview Vikings quarterbacks coach (and former Jets QB) Josh McCown. And if Mike McCarthy shakes free, add him to the list, too.

5. New Orleans Saints

Pros: They have an incredibly loyal fan base and a great stadium. When things are going well, that combination makes New Orleans one of the toughest places for opponents to play. It will also help a new head coach that the NFC South is one of the NFL's weakest divisions. It won't take much to get the Saints into the race. And owner Gayle Benson isn't likely to get involved in the coach's business. She's been known to show patience, too.

Cons: There's not a lot of good on this aging roster, which has big holes at nearly every position. The biggest, of course, is at quarterback where Derek Carr is 33 and signed through 2026 and they're probably not picking high enough in the draft (9th) to find his replacement. It's also all going to get worse, too, since the Saints are projected to be $63 million over the cap, which means they've got a lot of cutting and restructuring to do in the coming months. The rebuild could be long and it'll be done mostly by GM Mickey Loomis, who has been running the football operation there for 25 years. If the new coach wants power, he won't find it here.

Potential candidates: They will be interested in Mike Vrabel, but it will be hard to sell him on this job. Aaron Glenn, a former Saints player and assistant coach, probably enters the fray as the favorite, if he wants this job. Brian Flores and Matt Nagy will be likely candidates, too. So will Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady, who was once the offensive coordinator at nearby LSU. One intriguing candidate is former Stanford coach David Shaw, who will reportedly get an interview. NFL teams had been trying to get him to jump to the pros for years. Also, maybe this is the place for former Bucs/Raiders coach Jon Gruden, who reportedly is already being pursued by several teams.

Ralph Vacchiano is an NFL Reporter for FOX Sports. He spent the previous six years covering the Giants and Jets for SNY TV in New York, and before that, 16 years covering the Giants and the NFL for the New York Daily News. Follow him on Twitter at @RalphVacchiano.

